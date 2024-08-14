Indonesia Palm Oil Industry Analysis 2024-2030: Product (Crude Palm Oil, Fractionated Palm Oil), Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals), Nature (Organic, Conventional) Size, Share & Trends

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Palm Oil Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Crude Palm Oil, Fractionated Palm Oil), Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals), Nature (Organic, Conventional), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indonesia palm oil market size is anticipated to reach USD 16.93 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2030. Indonesia is one of the largest palm oil producers globally, accounting for a significant portion of the world's palm oil production. The country's tropical climate and vast land area makes it ideal for cultivating oil palm trees, which are the primary source of palm oil. The palm oil industry is crucial to Indonesia's economy, providing employment opportunities and contributing to export revenues.







In recent years, there has been a growing global demand for sustainable palm oil products driven by consumer awareness and regulatory requirements in key markets. This trend has led companies in the palm oil industry to adopt more sustainable practices and commit to deforestation-free supply chains to meet market demands.



The Indonesian government plays a significant role in regulating the palm oil industry through policies promoting sustainable practices and increasing transparency in the supply chain. For Instance, in October 2023, the Indonesian government launched its crude palm oil future exchange. The crude palm oil industry aims to establish a more independent, transparent, and competitive standard for crude palm oil prices that accurately represents the nation's leading position in the world market for palm oil.



Indonesia Palm Oil Market Report Highlights

Fractionated palm oil dominated the product segment with 39.3% share in 2023 owing to its low cost, high yield, versatility, and the rising global demand

Crude palm oil and RBD palm oil are likely to witness a significant CAGR during the forecast period mainly due to their widespread use in the food and beverage sector

The food & beverage segment held the largest market share, more than 70%, in 2023 owing to the use of palm in diverse food options and the growing population of Indonesia

The biofuel & energy segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period due to the significant global shift favoring renewable energy sources and biofuels

The conventional segment dominated the market, with a revenue share of around 99% in 2023 due to widespread use and affordability

The organic segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to the increasing consumer awareness about environmental issues

In November 2023, MP Evans acquired two Indonesian companies, PT Agro Bumi Kaltim (ABK) and PT Nusantara Agro Sentosa (NAS). This strategic move is significant for MP Evans as it expands its presence and operations in the palm oil industry in Indonesia.

Companies Featured

Wilmar International Ltd.

Provident Agro

Golden Agri - Resources

Astra Agro Lestari

Asian Agri

First Resource Limited

PT SMART Tbk

Musim Mas

PT Salim Ivomas Pratama Tbk

M.P Evans Group PLC

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Indonesia





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Indonesia Palm Oil Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Distribution Channel Analysis

3.2.2. Raw Material Trends

3.2.3. Technological Overview

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.4.4. Industry Opportunities

3.5. Industry Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.2. Macro-environmental Analysis



Chapter 4. Indonesia Palm Oil Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Indonesia Palm Oil Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application, 2018 to 2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.1. Crude Palm Oil

4.2.2. Palm Kernel Oil

4.2.3. RBD Palm Oil

4.2.4. Fractionated Palm Oil



Chapter 5. Indonesia Palm Oil Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Indonesia palm Oil Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application, 2018 to 2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.2.1. Food & Beverage

5.2.2. Personal Care & Cosmetics

5.2.3. Biofuel & Energy

5.2.4. Pharmaceuticals



Chapter 6. Indonesia Palm Oil Market: Nature Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Nature Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Indonesia palm Oil Market Estimates & Forecast, By Nature, 2018 to 2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

6.2.1. Conventional

6.2.2. Organic



Chapter 7. Indonesia Palm Oil Market - Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Heat Map/Position Analysis, 2023

7.4. Company Profiles

7.4.1. Participant's overview

7.4.2. Financial performance

7.4.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.4. Recent developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uel8t3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment