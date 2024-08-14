Mitratech Named an Advanced Solution in Low/No Code Workflow Automation by Hyperion Research, an Epiq Company

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech, a global compliance technology leader for legal, risk, and HR teams, is excited to announce that it has been named an advanced solution of low/no code workflow automation in Hyperion Research’s MarketView™ Report. Evaluating both quantitative and qualitative characteristics that define current market demands and comprising 100 pages, this report provides in-depth coverage of key solution components, leading solution providers, and practical guidance for the workflow automation journey.



“This feedback and recognition reflect our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that adapt to the unique challenges of our diverse customer base,” says Chris Iconos, General Manager at Mitratech. “We’re intentionally building the market’s most integrated, agile platform for helping an organization’s core departments across legal, risk & compliance, and human resources better automate, collaborate, and elevate results with renewed cross-functional transparency.”

Noting the uptick in in-house legal automation use cases (like the legal intake portal) and subsequent entry of AI-enabled features, the advanced solution providers were evaluated based on their attention to usability, maturity, implementation and support, and viability and vision. Mitratech’s workflow technology (TAP) was recognized for its market-leading collaboration features, empowering “citizen developers” to work on the same workflow at the same time. This aspect enables users to reduce errors and accelerate workflow deployments — a unique attribute that recently helped Rubrik win Corporate Counsel’s “ Best Use of Technology” Award for innovation.

”TAP offers a highly evolved and comprehensive feature set for legal teams’ core focus areas, especially document review workflows,” says Catherine J. Moynihan, Sr. Director, Strategic Intelligence & Advisory, Hyperion Global Partners. “Its robust features, usability, and long-term viability position the tool as a valuable asset to organizations.”

“Mitratech's TAP workflow tool allows users unparalleled customization capabilities,” stated Ryan O'Leary, Research Analyst at IDC, in an earlier report. “TAP allows users to drag and drop functions into a flow mechanism to essentially code their own workflows. Not every department operates the same way, and Mitratech understands that and enables its users to work the way they want.”

This news closely follows several significant legal industry acknowledgments for the company, including being awarded 3rd consecutive "Overall LegalTech Company of the Year" recognition by LegalTech Breakthrough , being named “Highest Rated ELM and Best Overall for Enterprise” by LegalTech TAM Awards , and a successful acquisition of the leading document assembly and automation platform, HotDocs, empowering its users with faster, more configurable document generation and automation capabilities and delivering the premier matter, contract, and document automation suite.

These latest investments – including the unveiling of PlatoBI , Mitratech's central analytics platform in partnership with Snowflake and AWS — can be explored first-hand in a unique, cross-functional setting at Mitratech's Annual Conference and Technology Expo, Interact .

