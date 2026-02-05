Mitratech Bolsters Customer Value with In-House GRC Advisory Experts

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) Division, today announced the expansion of its in-house GRC strategic advisory expertise, strengthening the value delivered to customers through practitioner-led guidance alongside enterprise-grade technology.

Central to this expansion is the addition of industry veteran Jan Tadeusz Stappers, a widely respected GRC practitioner with deep experience across governance, compliance, whistleblowing, and risk program design. With a career grounded in applied regulatory practice across global organizations, Jan joins as Executive Vice President, GRC Solutions Strategy and brings first-hand insight into how GRC programs operate in complex, real-world environments, particularly across the EMEA and APAC regulatory landscapes.

Jan’s expertise enables Mitratech customers to address some of the most pressing challenges in today’s risk environment, including evolving regulatory expectations, whistleblowing program maturity, global risk alignment, and the responsible adoption of emerging technologies such as AI.

“Strong GRC programs depend on experienced judgment, working alongside technology,” said Jan Stappers. “Organizations need practical guidance from people who have built and defended risk and compliance programs in the real world. Mitratech’s commitment to in-house, practitioner-led advisory gives customers access to that experience when navigating complexity and making defensible decisions.”

Jan joins Laura Jacobus, Executive Vice President, Strategic Advisory Services, at Mitratech GRC, further strengthening the company’s strategic advisory offering. Together, they provide customers with hands-on expertise rooted in regulatory analysis, risk logic, and program architecture, helping organizations translate requirements into practical, sustainable GRC strategies.

“Customers are asking for more than tools – they want informed guidance they can trust,” said Laura Jacobus. “Having experienced practitioners embedded within Mitratech means our customers benefit from insight shaped by lived ethics, compliance, and risk experience, not theoretical models or one-size-fits-all approaches.”

As AI-driven solutions and regulatory pressure continue to reshape the GRC landscape, Mitratech’s investment in advisory expertise reflects a clear belief: technology is most effective when paired with professional judgment. By embedding regulatory knowledge and practitioner insight alongside its platform, Mitratech helps customers build GRC programs that are credible, practical, and resilient.

“In a market full of innovation and automation, our customers value credibility grounded in real-world practice,” said Brent Cole, CEO of Mitratech’s GRC Division. “By expanding our in-house advisory expertise, we’re reinforcing our commitment to helping customers solve real risk challenges with guidance shaped by seasoned practitioners. The future of GRC is expert-led, not expert-replaced.”

Through its practitioner-led strategic advisory offering, Mitratech continues to strengthen its role as a trusted partner for organizations navigating modern governance, risk, and compliance challenges.

For more information about Mitratech’s leading GRC solutions and strategic advisory services, visit www.mitratech.com .

About Mitratech (GRC)

Mitratech is a global leader in AI-powered Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) software. Our connected platform centralizes risk data, automates key GRC workflows, and strengthens oversight across frameworks and jurisdictions, helping organizations reduce risk, stay audit-ready, and respond confidently to change. Trusted by more than 8,300 organizations across 75 countries, Mitratech turns compliance from a burden into a strategic advantage.