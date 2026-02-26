Global Focus on Hotline Program Management Intensifies as Workplace Risks Shift, 2026 Mitratech Report Finds

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) Division, today released its 2026 State of Ethics Hotlines Report . Analyzing nearly 50,000 anonymous reports from throughout 2025, the findings reveal that employee concerns are shifting toward more complex issues of culture, safety, and technology.

While overall reporting volume has stabilized following years of rapid growth, the composition of those reports has changed dramatically. Most notably, reports of a "Hostile Work Environment" surged from 2% to 18% year over year. This 9x increase suggests that employees have a lower tolerance for toxic cultures, higher expectations for psychological safety, or that their work environments have become more hostile.



“Once thought of as only a check-the-box, foundational element of any compliance program, hotlines are now embedded in and essential to any broader risk mitigation infrastructure,” said Laura Jacobus, EVP of Strategic Advisory Services at Mitratech. “Employees are speaking up when they believe their concerns will be heard and handled responsibly. Organizations that treat hotline data as a real-time window into their culture are far better positioned to build trust and mitigate risk.”

Key findings from the 2026 report include:

Workplace safety reports increased by 64% year over year , driven largely by concerns about unsafe environments and a rise in threats and intimidation. This reflects a heightened expectation of physical and psychological safety.

, driven largely by concerns about unsafe environments and a rise in threats and intimidation. This reflects a heightened expectation of physical and psychological safety. Reports in the AI, Privacy, and Cybersecurity category rose 34% . Interestingly, while privacy violations account for 69% of these reports, confirmed data breaches make up fewer than 2%—indicating that employees are sounding the alarm about perceived risks and policy misalignments.

. Interestingly, while privacy violations account for 69% of these reports, confirmed data breaches make up fewer than 2%—indicating that employees are sounding the alarm about perceived risks and policy misalignments. Accounting for over 50% of all reports, workplace conduct remains the top concern. Notably, hostile work environment reports jumped from 2% to 18%, suggesting a lower tolerance for toxic cultures. Even as corporate DE&I programs shift amid external scrutiny, the employee experiences driving these reports still demand sustained internal attention.

Notably, hostile work environment reports jumped from 2% to 18%, suggesting a lower tolerance for toxic cultures. Even as corporate DE&I programs shift amid external scrutiny, the employee experiences driving these reports still demand sustained internal attention. Employees are increasingly treating the ethics hotline as a trusted resource for HR guidance . A staggering 41% of Workplace Conduct reports consist of general inquiries, with employees seeking clarity on rules and appropriate conduct before issues escalate.

. A staggering 41% of Workplace Conduct reports consist of general inquiries, with employees seeking clarity on rules and appropriate conduct before issues escalate. Financial integrity concerns are on the rise , with reports related to Theft, Fraud, and Misuse of Assets increasing 23%, and over 50% of those reports involving accounting irregularities.

, with reports related to Theft, Fraud, and Misuse of Assets increasing 23%, and over 50% of those reports involving accounting irregularities. Digital reporting channels continue to play a leading role; web-based reporting (42%) has solidified its lead over traditional phone-based submissions (39%), reflecting a workforce that prioritizes digital self-service.

These insights highlight the expanding role of ethics hotlines as strategic tools for risk awareness, culture, and early intervention.

“The findings signal a broader evolution in the GRC landscape,” said Brent Cole, CEO of Mitratech’s GRC Division. “Workplace culture, safety, and digital ethics are increasingly interconnected, which is precisely why GRC solutions that speak to each other are so valuable. An effective hotline serves as a vital source of intelligence, helping leaders protect their people and reputation in a more complex environment.”

The report also examines the impact of legislation such as California's SB 553 and the New York Retail Worker Safety Act, which require employers to implement comprehensive workplace violence prevention plans — including clear procedures for employees to report threats and incidents without fear of retaliation. In addition to benchmarking trends and regulatory developments, the report explores practical challenges in implementing modern hotline programs, the growing role of AI governance, the influence of organizational culture on reporting behavior, and evolving board expectations.

“While the world quickly changes around us, a number of questions arise — what new types of concerns might be reported, how will new technology impact our basic tools, and how can we meet board demands for more macro and integrated data?” Jacobus said. “The goal of this report is not to prescribe a single ‘right’ hotline model, but instead to provide insight into what we at Mitratech are seeing in terms of trends, both in data and in our work with ethics, compliance, and risk professionals.”

As hotline programs become central to risk visibility, culture oversight, and regulatory readiness, leaders need clear data to guide decisions. The 2026 State of Ethics Hotlines Report delivers the analysis and perspective organizations need to evolve their approach. Read the full report to see the trends, benchmarks, and recommendations shaping the future of ethics and compliance.

To access the full 2026 State of Ethics Hotlines Report, visit here.

