Mitratech Further Architects the Agentic Legal Engine, Showcases at Legalweek 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech, a global leader in legal software, will showcase its most recent AI capabilities at Legalweek New York 2026 . The company will demonstrate how enterprise legal teams can move from reactive review to real-time decision-making through governed AI and co-innovation partnerships.

Reimagining & Scaling AI Within Legal Workflows

As legal departments increase investment in AI, many are struggling to operationalize these tools inside core, daily workflows. At Legalweek, Mitratech will demonstrate how AI can improve the matter lifecycle – both streamlining operations and providing valuable intelligence to attorneys in the day-to-day practice of law within corporate legal departments.

This follows a year of record momentum in the enterprise legal market for Mitratech. With more than 8,000 organizations relying on its legal solutions, Mitratech is investing heavily to help legal teams apply AI where it drives measurable impact: matter comprehension, spend oversight, and outside counsel management.

A Focus on Partnership, Governance, and Trust

"True advancement happens where technology acceleration meets intentional development, which must be driven by deep subject matter experts that converts generic AI into a specialized legal engine,” explained Chris Iconos, CEO, Mitratech Legal Solutions. "Our focus is on contextual AI that accelerates understanding, improves financial predictability, and keeps humans firmly in control. We are committed to delivering this value in collaboration with our customers, ensuring innovation aligns with enterprise governance, accountability, and measurable outcomes.”

TeamConnect ARIES™: Intelligence in Action

At Booth #551, Mitratech will demonstrate new and upcoming innovations in TeamConnect ARIES™, the embedded AI ecosystem originally launched in 2025.

Rather than operating as a standalone tool, ARIES™ functions as an intelligence layer within existing matter and financial workflows, surfacing contextual insights from structured data, billing guidelines, and historical activity.

Key capabilities include:

‘Living’ Briefs for Matter Intelligence: AI-generated summaries that identify risks and next steps, reducing ramp-up time and increasing high-value capacity.

Proactive Budget Forecasting: Dynamic analysis of burn rates and historical trends to project potential budget overruns before caps are exceeded.

Invoice Intelligence and Anomaly Detection: Automated review of invoice line items identifies billing guideline violations, unusual time entries, and severity-ranked exceptions, allowing teams to review by exception rather than manually auditing every entry.

Advanced Docket Management for Court Scheduling Orders: Governed AI-driven extraction and relative date calculation from court-issued scheduling orders converts critical deadlines into structured, reviewable tasks inside Mitratech TeamConnect, reducing manual effort and improving deadline accuracy.

Human-in-the-Loop Control: All insights are presented in an auditable format, reflecting Mitratech’s commitment to responsible AI that enhances and speeds-up human judgment.

The Can’t-Miss Sessions & Experts at Legalweek

The Future State of the Legal Industry: Join Mitratech Vice President, Liz Lugones, for a session focused on practical approaches to scaling legal operations through embedded intelligence and disciplined technology adoption.

Executive 1:1 Strategy Sessions: Schedule time with Mitratech experts to explore 2026 roadmap planning, AI governance, and spend optimization strategies.

Co-Innovation: Mitratech is excited for customers and industry professionals to share key AI use cases to help shape the next phase of ARIES™ development.

About Mitratech Legal

Mitratech Legal is a technology provider for the modern enterprise, delivering automation and industry-leading solutions required to transform legal departments into high-velocity, AI-powered systems of action. By anchoring agentic technology alongside deep subject matter expertise, Mitratech enables both corporate legal teams and law firms to achieve higher productivity, cost savings, and scale. Learn more at Mitratech.com .

