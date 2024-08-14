Fire Pits Global Business Report 2024-2030: Growth in Outdoor Hospitality Venues Expands Commercial Market for Fire Pits

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fire Pits - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Fire Pits was valued at an estimated US$7.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$9.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030.



The growth in the fire pit market is driven by several factors, including increased interest in outdoor living and home improvement. As homeowners look to enhance their outdoor spaces, fire pits have become a key element in garden and patio designs, promoting a cozy and inviting atmosphere. Economic factors, such as the increase in home equity loans and discretionary spending, have allowed consumers to invest more in home landscaping and luxury outdoor features.

Additionally, the rise of staycations due to travel restrictions and safety concerns in recent years has boosted investments in making home environments more enjoyable, with fire pits providing an appealing option for those looking to create a vacation-like setting at home.

Consumer preferences for eco-friendly and energy-efficient solutions have also influenced product innovation, leading to the adoption of cleaner fuels and efficient burning technologies that align with environmental standards and consumer values, ensuring sustained growth in this dynamic market.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Wood Burning Fire Pits segment, which is expected to reach US$4.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.5%. The Gas Fire Pits segment is also set to grow at 4.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.4% CAGR to reach $1.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Market Trends & Drivers

Increasing Popularity of Backyard Entertainment Drives Demand for Fire Pits

Urbanization and Smaller Living Spaces Propel Innovations in Compact Fire Pit Designs

Environmental Regulations Influence Fuel Choices and Fire Pit Features

Rising Trend of Eco-Friendly Outdoor Heating Solutions Spurs Market Growth

Technological Advancements Enhance Safety Features in Fire Pit Models

Seasonal Outdoor Activities Boost Year-Round Sales of Fire Pits

DIY Culture Impacts Consumer Preferences in Fire Pit Construction

Impact of Home Improvement Television and Social Media on Outdoor Decor Trends

E-commerce Expansion Offers New Avenues for Fire Pit Sales and Distribution

Consumer Demand for Multi-Functional Outdoor Features Strengthens Market Diversity

Innovations in Aesthetic Design Appeal to a Broad Consumer Base

Growth in Outdoor Hospitality Venues Expands Commercial Market for Fire Pits

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 491 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Fire Pits Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Airxcel, Inc. (Suburban), Balkene Home, Beellen, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors Featured:

Airxcel, Inc. (Suburban)

Balkene Home

Beellen

Cal Flame, Inc.

Crate & Barrel

FirepitsUK

GHP Group, Inc

HPC Fire Inspired

Iron Embers, Inc.

KingSo

MAX Fire Pits

Muskoka Fire Pits

Paloform

Shinerich Industrial Limited

Stahl Fire Pit, LLC

The Fire Pit Co.

Yahee Technologies Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nrn1an

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment