Pet Food and Supplement Market is Indicative of a CAGR of 5.8% Over the Forecast Period by 2034 | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pet food and supplement market will reach a valuation of USD 119.1 billion in 2024, attributed to factors such as cross category innovation. The trend is set to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 5.8% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately USD 210.0 billion by 2034.



Cultural shifts, including declining birth rates in some regions and an increasing number of single person households, contribute to the rise in pet ownership. Pets often serve as companions and surrogate family members in these situations, driving demand for high quality pet food and supplements.

Subscription based models for pet food and supplements offer convenience and cost savings for pet owners while providing brands with recurring revenue streams and opportunities for upselling and cross selling additional products. Social media platforms have become powerful channels for pet related content, with pet influencers and pet centric communities driving trends and influencing purchasing decisions.

Brands can leverage influencer partnerships and social media marketing to reach targeted audiences and build brand awareness. Pet food manufacturers are expanding their reach into new markets through strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and distribution agreements.

The globalization trend presents opportunities for brands to tap into diverse consumer preferences and capitalize on emerging market segments. There is a growing emphasis on stringent manufacturing standards, quality assurance protocols, and product testing within the pet food industry, with increasing consumer awareness about food safety and quality.

Brands that prioritize safety, transparency, and reliability can differentiate themselves in the market. There is rising interest in alternative protein sources for pet food, such as insect based proteins, plant based proteins, and cultured meat, as concerns about the environmental impact of traditional meat production grow.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global pet food and supplement market was valued at US$ 111.5 billion in 2023.

in 2023. From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 7.5%.

The market in Korea to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% through 2034.

through 2034. By pet, the dog segment to account for a CAGR of 5.6% through 2034.

through 2034. The market in China will expand at a CAGR of 6.6% through 2034.

through 2034. In terms of source, the conventional segment to account for a CAGR of 5.4% through 2034.

“Brands that innovate in this space can cater to environmentally conscious consumers while addressing concerns about sustainability,” says Sudip Saha Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.





Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the pet food and supplement market are Mars Petcare, Nestlé Purina Petcare, Hill's Pet Nutrition, The J.M. Smucker Company, Blue Buffalo, Diamond Pet Foods, Spectrum Brands, Nutro Products, Wellness Pet Food, Merrick Pet Care, and Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, among others.

Company Portfolio

Hill's Pet Nutrition focuses on offering scientifically formulated pet food and supplements tailored to meet the nutritional needs of pets at different life stages and with various health requirements. Their product portfolio includes prescription diets recommended by veterinarians for managing specific health conditions.

The J.M. Smucker Company offers a range of pet food and supplement options designed to provide pets with balanced nutrition and support their overall health. Their product lineup includes both traditional and natural food options, as well as supplements formulated to address specific health concerns such as skin and coat health or digestive support.

Key Coverage in the Pet Food and Supplement Industry Report

Pet food trends

Healthy pet nutrition

Premium pet supplements

Organic pet food

Holistic pet care

Specialty pet diets

Pet Insurance Market

Pet Toys and Accessories Market

Segmentation Analysis of the Pet Food and Supplement Market

By Product Type:

Dog

Cat

Freshwater Fish

Others

By Source:

Organic

Conventional

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Food Type:

Wet Food

Dry Food

Snacks/Treats



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa





