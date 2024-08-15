Impact Senior Living & SRI Management Collaborate on Virginia Senior Living Community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Senior Living, an affiliated SRI Management company, is proud to announce the management of Carriage Hill Retirement in Bedford, Virginia.

"Carriage Hill Retirement is a welcoming senior living community nestled in historic Bedford, where residents enjoy a lifestyle tailored to their needs,” Andrew Hendry, VP of Operations for Impact Senior Living said. “Overlooking the Blue Ridge Parkway, our team provides high-quality care, and whether a resident lives in Assisted Living or Memory Care, Carriage Hill offers a vibrant community where they can truly thrive."

Set on over fifteen acres offering breathtaking views of the Blue Ridge Parkway, Carriage Hill Retirement specializes in Assisted Living and Memory Care. This Virginia senior living community also features a range of amenities, and activities designed to create a vibrant and fulfilling community for all who call it home.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Impact Senior Living and work alongside Andrew Hendry. This partnership marks a new frontier for SRI Management, and we're excited to welcome Carriage Hill Retirement into our portfolio. We look forward to bringing our shared vision of exceptional senior care to this wonderful community,” SRI Management President Todd Filippone said.

Our Assisted Living program fosters independence by creating personalized care plans tailored to each resident's needs, helping with daily activities, and encouraging them to maintain their independence. For residents with Alzheimer’s and dementia, we provide a safe and secure environment within our community, specifically designed to cater to their unique needs.

Carriage Hill Retirement is open and ready to welcome new residents. For more information, please visit www.carriagehillretirement.com or visit the community at 1203 Roundtree Drive, Bedford, VA 24523.

About Impact Senior Living

Impact Senior Living, which is affiliated with SRI Management, excels in establishing and managing senior communities while emphasizing residents' well-being, staff satisfaction, and operation efficiencies. To see a full list of communities, visit www.impactsl.com.

About SRI Management

SRI Management's passion is providing our residents and their families with a uniquely exclusive senior housing experience embodying our core values of character, compassion, commitment, consistency, and communication. SRI Management oversees 50 Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care communities. More information about SRI Management can be found at www.srimgt.com.

