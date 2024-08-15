Pea Flakes Market to exceed $3.4 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The pea flakes market valuation is predicted to cross USD 3.4 billion by 2032

Rising demand through online retail channels as they offer expanded offerings and enhanced accessibility to cater to consumers seeking healthy and convenient food options will favor the market demand. Pea flakes will continue to be popular in online retail with advancements in e-commerce technology and marketing strategies, further boosting their visibility and sales. For instance, in March 2022, Beyond Meat launched its store on Pinduoduo e-commerce platform to widen its online sales presence as well as continue expansion into the significantly growing Chinese plant-based protein market. These channels also increasingly meet the consumer preferences for nutritious, and plant-based products delivered directly to their homes.

The pea flakes market from the organic segment is expected to experience significant acceleration between 2024 and 2032, driven by the surging popularity of nutritious and sustainable food choices. These pea flakes are largely incorporated into various diets for their high protein and fiber content. Consumers are increasingly seeking organic pea flakes for healthy meals and snacks. Advances in agricultural practices and production methods will further enhance their availability and nutritional value. Subsequently, the demand for organic pea flakes will rise as people become more health-conscious and environmentally aware.

The nutritional supplements segment of the pea flakes market is anticipated to record substantial CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to the surging need for high-protein and nutrient-rich ingredients. Feed manufacturers are incorporating pea flakes into formulations to enhance the nutritional value of animal diets particularly for livestock and poultry. In addition, pea flakes have evolved as valuable components in animal feed, driven by the demand for sustainable protein sources and advancements in feed technology. The growing preference for healthier and environmentally friendly feed options will also boost the segment growth.

Asia Pacific pea flakes market is estimated to attain substantial valuation by 2032 due to the growing organic food sector and increasing health awareness among consumers. The rising demand for nutritious and sustainable food options is driving the popularity of pea flakes in the region. This factor is expected to continue as more people are prioritizing health-conscious choices and sustainable lifestyles. Rapid advancements in organic farming practices and distribution networks to ensure broader availability and greater consumer accessibility will also support the regional product demand.

Some of the prominent pea flakes market players include Exotic nutrition, Garden valley, Gemef industries, Green Origin, GuineaDad, Inland empire food inc, JR Farm, Milzu, Sevenhill wholefood, The little hay company and Wheeky pets. These industry players are increasing the number of product launches to meet the growing end-user and consumer demand. For instance, in October 2022, Seabloom, a plant-based seafood brand, launched vegan ‘Tuna-Free’ flakes made from pea protein and organic Scottish seaweed. This innovative product caters to the growing demand for sustainable and nutritious alternatives, subsequently highlighting the versatility and appeal of pea-based ingredients in the food industry.

