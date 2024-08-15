Emerging Crypto-Friendly Neobank, Keabank, Secures Investment from High-profile Investor and Corporate Advisor, Mark Carnegie, at Initial Valuation of 10.5 Million EUR

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keabank, an emerging provider of cross-border financial services for underbanked businesses, is pleased to announce that renowned investor and entrepreneur Mark Carnegie has invested in the company and joined as one of the founding partners. This marks a significant milestone in Keabank's growth trajectory. The investment is based on an initial valuation of 10.5 million EUR, following nearly a year of comprehensive due diligence.



With over 30 years’ experience in investment and corporate advisory, Mark Carnegie brings a wealth of expertise to Keabank. His extensive background in the finance sector, coupled with his firm’s focus in digital assets and crypto ventures, provide a strategic advantage as Keabank continues expanding its innovative payment solutions in both fiat and cryptocurrency.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark Carnegie as an investor and founding partner," said Mark Berkovich, CEO of Keabank. "His trust in our vision and invaluable experience in the industry will be instrumental in accelerating our growth and enhancing our service offerings. This investment underscores our commitment to revolutionizing financial services for underserved clients."

Keabank is a global neobank that offers a blend of traditional and innovative banking services. Its offerings include SWIFT and SEPA payments, dedicated IBANs, crypto exchange and custody, and foreign exchange services. Catering to corporate and individual accounts, Keabank specializes in facilitating cross-border transactions with fiat and cryptocurrencies. The neobank stands out with its quick onboarding process, 24/7 support, and multilingual customer service team, making it an ideal choice for industries such as travel, retail, and crypto companies.

Keabank is focused on serving underbanked sectors such as iGaming, Forex, and Web3—industries often neglected by traditional banks due to compliance challenges. However, Keabank maintains a relentless pursuit of innovation and an unwavering commitment to compliance, ensuring robust services without compromising regulatory standards. This approach makes Keabank a global one-stop solution for corporate and individual accounts, offering multi-currency capabilities and global payouts.

"Keabank is at the forefront of transforming how cross-border payments are managed, particularly with its integration of crypto solutions," said Mark Carnegie. “I am excited to support Keabank in its journey to provide seamless and efficient financial services to a global clientele."

The extensive due diligence process, spanning almost a year, reflects a careful evaluation and a strong belief in Keabank's business model, technology, and team. All participants in this investment have substantial experience in the neo-bank industry, ensuring that Keabank is well-positioned to achieve its ambitious goals.





About Keabank

Keabank is a pioneering financial services provider specializing in cross-border transfers. With a comprehensive suite of fiat and crypto payment solutions, Keabank aims to revolutionize the financial industry by offering transparent, efficient, and personalized services to its clients worldwide.

For more information about Keabank, visit www.keabank.com

About Mark Carnegie

Mark Carnegie brings over 30 years of entrepreneurial, investment, and advisory experience across New York, London, and Sydney. From 1990 to 2000, he represented Hellman & Friedman in Australia and Asia after training on Wall Street and in London. In 2000, he co-founded Carnegie, Wylie & Co, later acquired by Lazard Inc., where he became CEO of Lazard Australia Private Equity. Mark has been involved in diverse investments, including stakes in Fairfax, Hoyts, and Formula One Holdings, and has advised major corporations like Qantas and Westfield. He holds degrees from Oxford and Melbourne Universities and is a former Treasurer of the Oxford Union.

For more information about Mark Carnegie and MHC Digital Group visit:

https://mhcdigitalgroup.com/

https://www.mhcarnegie.com/



