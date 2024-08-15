Frontline Education Announces Matt Strazza as New CEO

Wayne, Pa., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, today announced the appointment of Matt Strazza as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 4. Matt brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in the technology sector. He joins Frontline from ConstructConnect, a Roper Technologies business and leading provider of software solutions for the construction industry, where he served as President and CEO.

As CEO, Matt will be responsible for driving Frontline’s strategic vision and leading the company's overall direction. He will focus on expanding Frontline’s market presence, fostering innovation and ensuring operational excellence. Matt will work closely with the executive team to maintain strong relationships with existing clients, identify new market opportunities and deliver exceptional value through Frontline’s comprehensive suite of solutions.

“Joining Frontline Education presents a tremendous opportunity to build on a rich history and strong foundation of delivering innovative technology to the K-12 community,” said Matt Strazza. “I look forward to advancing our market position and ensuring that we remain the provider of choice in K-12 administrative technology. Together with the team, we will focus on leveraging our technology to support educators and administrators in their vital work of driving student success and shaping a brighter future for education.”

Matt was previously the President and CEO of ConstructConnect, where he led the company to new heights as the commercial construction industry’s foremost provider of project information, data analytics and preconstruction software. Prior to ConstructConnect, Matt was the Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Deltek, also a Roper Technologies business, where he directed the delivery of enterprise software and information solutions to project-based businesses worldwide. His career also includes senior executive roles in consulting, sales and operations at CA Technologies.

“Matt’s proven ability to drive innovation and growth throughout his career makes him the right leader for Frontline as the company continues to enhance its offerings and solidify its position as a leading provider of K-12 administrative technology,” said Mike Corkery, Senior Vice President, Group Executive at Roper Technologies. “Matt’s impressive tenure within the Roper Technologies portfolio has demonstrated his extensive leadership qualities and strategic vision. I, as well as the entire Roper team, are excited to welcome Matt to this new role.”

Matt holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Penn State University. He is actively involved in Community Access, a nonprofit organization that provides housing and social services for individuals with mental health concerns. He is also a passionate supporter of the arts with a focus on assisting and amplifying emerging writers and directors.

