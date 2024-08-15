Europe Marine Biofuel Industry Report 2024: Market to Grow by $3.1 Billion During 2023-2033, Driven by Expanding Feedstocks, Advanced Biofuel Technologies, and Favorable Government Policies

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Marine Biofuel Market: Focus on End User, Fuel, Feedstock, Form, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe marine biofuel market was valued at $1.41 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $4.51 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 12.28% from 2023 to 2033. The marine biofuel market is expected to grow significantly due to rising demand for bio-based sustainable fuels for clean marine transportation.
The European marine biofuel market is expanding rapidly, driven by rising demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly fuel alternatives in the maritime industry. With strict environmental regulations and a strong commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, European countries are turning to marine biofuels as a viable solution to meet their sustainability objectives. Biofuels, made from organic materials like plant oils, waste oils, and algae, are a renewable and low-emission alternative to traditional marine fuels.
Several European countries, including the Netherlands, Denmark, and Norway, are leading the way in implementing and promoting marine biofuels. These countries are making significant investments in research and development to improve biofuel production technologies and improve fuel efficiency and performance in maritime applications. Collaboration among governments, research institutions, and private companies are also driving advancements in biofuel infrastructure and supply chains.
The International Maritime Organization's (IMO) regulations, such as the 2020 sulfur cap, have accelerated the transition to cleaner fuels. Marine biofuels not only help to comply with these regulations, but they also contribute to lowering the shipping industry's overall carbon footprint. As a result, the European marine biofuel market is expected to continue growing, playing an important role in the region's transition to a more sustainable and resilient maritime sector.
Industry Outlook
Market Dynamics Overview
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
- Expanding the variety of feedstocks and technologies for biofuel production
- Rising uptake of advanced biofuel technologies
- Favorable government policies supporting biofuel production
Supply Chain Overview
- Value chain Analysis
- Market Map
- Pricing Forecast
R&D Review
- Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company
Regulatory Landscape
Stakeholder Analysis
- Use Case
- End User and buying criteria
Impact analysis for key global events- COVID-19, Russia/Ukraine or Middle East crisis
Overview of biofuel production technologies
Market Segmentation
End User
- Passenger
- Cargo
- Military
- Others
Fuel
- FAME
- Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil
- Bio-LNG
- Others (Ethanol and Butanol, among others)
Feedstock
- Oil Crops
- Biomass
- Others
Form
- Liquid
- Gas
Country
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Denmark
- U.K.
- Rest-of-Europe
