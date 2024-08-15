API Testing Market Research - Global Forecasts to 2029: Proliferation of Cloud Computing, Increasing Adoption of Agile and DevOps Practices Driving Growth

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "API Testing Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The API testing market is evaluated at US$1,003.278 million for the year 2022and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.29% to reach a market size of US$3,065.363 million by the year 2029



API stands for Application Programming Interface which is a programming interface that connects applications, a messaging system, or a database. API testing is a method used to ensure API endpoints and data-sharing functions are working as expected. Moreover, API testing prevents data corruption in transit and unexpected failures in database or endpoint connectivity. Furthermore, for efficient API testing, a proper testing strategy is necessary because it ensures that the crucial components required for specific API testing have been taken into consideration.







The application programming interface testing helps to confirm that the application's APIs are interacting and saving data as intended. Further, it also tests each API and its functional area of the application impacted, and with every authentication, authorization, and encryption of data, API testing adds a layer of security testing which is a crucial benefit of using API testing. Moreover, nowadays data breaches have become very common which can result from the interception or rerouting of messages and data.



Hence, to prevent such unauthorized users from accessing application data and restrict the cases of data breaches, API endpoint security testing is a must. Such relevant uses of these testing methods are acting as key factors propelling the API testing market during the forecast period.



MARKET TRENDS:



Rising investment in software development is also fueling the demand for API testing for R&D purposes. Advancements in technologies such as IoT, artificial learning (AI), and machine-learning technologies will further contribute to the growth of the API testing market during the projected period. The AI and machine learning advancements coupled with the presence of big data create new opportunities for the experimental adoption of AI/ machine learning.



For instance, the IndiaAI is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the National eGovernance Division (NeGD), and the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) highlighted that the increased technological investments, more internet penetration coupled with improved digital infrastructure have prompted the massive inclusion of AI in mainstream operations. Thus, the extensive AI growth and surging machine learning in most businesses is expected to drive the API testing market during the forecast period.



Increasing adoption of agile and DevOps practices is anticipated to drive the market's growth.



The API testing market is anticipated to develop at a substantial rate due to the growing use of Agile and DevOps methodologies. Continuous integration, deployment, and testing are becoming more and more important as companies move to Agile and DevOps approaches to speed up software development and delivery. In this context, API testing is essential since it guarantees the smooth operation and integration of APIs at different phases of the development process.



Automated API testing becomes essential for verifying changes, finding regressions, and preserving overall software quality when Agile and DevOps emphasize quick iterations and frequent releases. Additionally, by automating repetitive testing processes, spotting errors early in the development process, and promoting speedy feedback loops, API testing helps teams achieve a faster time-to-market.



The proliferation of cloud computing is predicted to impact the API testing market growth.



Numerous technological developments are anticipated to have a significant influence on the API The growth of the API testing market is expected to be greatly impacted by the spread of cloud computing. Robust API testing solutions are becoming more and more necessary as organizations move more and more of their operations to the cloud to support cloud environments' integration, security, and scalability. API administration must be done well in cloud-native architectures to provide smooth communication between dispersed services and apps.



Additionally, companies can expand, develop, and interact across platforms and ecosystems more quickly using cloud-based APIs. This pattern emphasizes how crucial it is to have API testing systems that can handle the particular needs and difficulties associated with developing and implementing cloud-native applications. Thus, it is anticipated that the API testing market will experience consistent expansion propelled by the growing integration of cloud technologies throughout various sectors.



MARKET RESTRAINTS:



There are certain obstacles in the way of the API testing market's potential growth. The complexity of maintaining APIs across many ecosystems, such as hybrid and multi-cloud settings, is one prominent problem. It is frequently challenging to maintain uniform governance, security, and performance requirements across diverse endpoints as a result of this complexity.



The adoption of API testing is further hampered by concerns about data privacy, regulatory compliance, and the possibility of security breaches. These limitations are further exacerbated by integration difficulties and interoperability problems across various API testing platforms, which calls for all-encompassing strategies to successfully solve them and guarantee the market's sustained growth.



North America is anticipated to be the major regional market.



The API testing market in the North American region is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period as compared to other regions. Countries like the USA are leading the adoption of advanced security solutions as developed countries are early adopters of new technology like cloud-based security solutions, etc.



Moreover, the presence of key market players like Cognizant and IBM among others is yet another factor fuelling the growth of the API testing market in the North American region. Furthermore, increasing demand in developing economies such as China and India is expected to further fuel the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1003.28 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3065.36 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

IBM

Micro Focus (OpenText)

SmartBear Software (Francisco Partners)

Parasoft

Tricentis GmbH

Infosys

Runscope (BlazeMeter)

Adobe

Microsoft Corporation

Segmentation:

By Offering

Software

Services

By Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud

By End-User Industry

Communication and Technology

BFSI

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Indonesia

Others

