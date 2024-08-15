Aqua-Tots Swim School Opens Two New International Locations in Southeast Asia

Mesa, Arizona, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School’s two newest locations are now open in Panyaintra-Ramintra and Gia Lam, marking the company’s seventh school in Thailand and fifth in Vietnam, respectively. These new locations further the organization's ongoing mission to save lives by teaching as many children as possible how to swim.

Aqua-Tots’ acclaimed curriculum has had parents' seal of approval for over 30 years. In 1991, Ron and Jane Sciarro founded Aqua-Tots as a way to help prevent childhood drownings in Arizona. Later joining forces with Paul and Heather Preston, the group came together to create the idea of a comprehensive, year-round, indoor swim school franchise.

“Our southeast Asia team is passionate about water safety, and they have been working hard to expand this year, motivated to help more families learn how to be safe in and around water,” Aqua-Tots CEO Craig Wright said. “Everyone wants to keep their family safe and that is what really ties us all together, no matter where in the world we are. We are fortunate to be collaborating with this amazing team and grateful for the sense of community we have found through this business.”

Franchise owners of the newest international schools include Krish Wilawan and Piyachat Chosriluachar of Aqua-Tots Panyaintra-Ramintra and the ASC ownership group of Aqua-Tots Gia Lam.

“While our franchises’ primary purpose is to teach swim lessons, it also serves another: generational financial stability,” said Co-Founder and President Paul Preston. “Because our owners invest a great deal in constructing an Aqua-Tots Swim School, we ensure that each one is wholly committed to the cause of teaching water safety. This allows owners to build a business that will last and a legacy that they can pass on to future generations, creating financial security for our franchisee families around the world for years to come.”

With a presence in 14 countries, Aqua-Tots Swim School provides over five million swim lessons annually. Their commitment to delivering exceptional swim instruction for children of all ages and skill levels, beginning at four months old, continues to be a top priority.

Each innovative school hosts a large, 90-degree indoor pool with several swim zones. Fully stocked changing rooms featuring swimsuit dryers and baby changing tables are available for getting ready before and after swim lessons. Once children are in the pool with their instructor, parents are invited to take a 30-minute break and relax in the lobby’s cozy, red armchairs while viewing their child’s swim lessons.

For more information, go to aqua-tots.com/location-finder/, or to learn more about franchising with Aqua-Tots Swim School, please visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development .

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 160 locations in across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

