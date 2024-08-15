AMERANT BANK NAMED THE OFFICIAL BANK OF FORT LAUDERDALE UNITED FC

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank, Florida’s bank of choice with a growing presence across South Florida, today announced a strategic partnership becoming the Official Bank of Fort Lauderdale United FC (FTL UTD) – the regions only professional women’s soccer team, that will participate in the USL Super League’s inaugural season beginning this month.



“At Amerant Bank, we believe in the power of community and the importance of supporting initiatives that drive equality and opportunity,” said Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO of Amerant Bank. “Partnering with Fort Lauderdale United FC aligns perfectly with our commitment to empowering women and fostering local talent. We are excited to be part of the USL Super League’s inaugural season and look forward to making a lasting impact on both the sport and the South Florida community.”



This new partnership marks a significant step in Amerant Bank’s ongoing commitment to supporting women and advancing women's sports. The partnership includes the Official Bank designation, as well as robust digital and social media exposure with additional components that will benefit local youth soccer programs and specialized services for all players and team personnel.



“We’re honored to have Amerant Bank, Florida’s bank of choice and Fort Lauderdale United FC, the only women’s professional soccer team in South Florida team for this historic partnership,” said Tommy Smith, Chairman and Founder of Fort Lauderdale United FC. “As a founding partner, Amerant Bank will be pivotal in the growth of the team and players and be a key component in our advancement of women’s soccer and the championing of youth sports throughout the region.”



This announcement follows closely on the heels of Amerant unveiling its newest brand ambassador, Averee Dovsek - top-ranked world long drive golf professional, underscoring the bank's dedication to elevating female athletes.



Amerant Bank has complemented its expansion plans across South and Central Florida with an extensive program of strategic sports partnerships, which now include the Tampa Bay Rays, as well as the Miami Marlins, Miami Heat, Florida Panthers, and naming rights to Amerant Bank Arena.

ABOUT AMERANT BANK

Amerant Bank, N.A., is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: AMTB), with a presence across South Florida and in Tampa, FL, and Houston, TX. The bank has been serving clients for over 40 years and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant Bank supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. In 2024, the company was again certified as a Most Loved Workplace® by Best Practice Institute. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom.

ABOUT FORT LAUDERDALE UNITED FC

Formed in 2023, Fort Lauderdale United FC is a division 1 professional women’s soccer team based in South Florida. Empowering talent and forging opportunities, our club stands as a beacon, committed to nurturing players and unifying the community under the banner of soccer. Through our dedication to excellence both on and off the field and an unwavering pursuit of success, we aim to redefine the path to professional soccer, ensuring that passion meets opportunity. Committed to empowering athletes and inspiring the next generation, Fort Lauderdale United FC strives to promote a culture of inclusivity, athletic prowess, and community engagement. For more information, visit Fort Lauderdale United FC.

