Modified Starch Market Report and Company Analysis 2024-2032

Global Modified Starch Market share is anticipated to be almost US$ 18.65 Billion by 2032. The CAGR for the modified starch market from 2024 to 2032 is forecast at 4.6%.



Global Modified Starch Market Growth Opportunities

Convenience and processed food demand are driving the expansion of the modified starch industry. The increasing demand for these beneficial elements is a result of urbanization, dietary changes, and population expansion.

Mintel reports that 94% of American adults said they ate snacks every day in the previous year, and this percentage is predicted to rise.

Supermarket Guru stated that there is a nearly US$ 25 Billion market for fresh-prepared foods in the United States. This suggests that a lot of individuals are searching for convenient, prepared foods that are high in protein and health.

The USDA also discovered that compared to all other families, single parents without a partner to assist with childcare spend 14% more on ready-to-eat meals.

There has been a notable transformation in the uses and capabilities of modified starches to satisfy diverse consumer needs. Through physical, enzymatic, or chemical processes, modified starches can be produced from regular starches.

Recent technological developments have enabled novel modifications to starches, including stabilization, fat replacement, texture improvement, and even encapsulation. Food, medicine, textiles, and other industries have all undergone revolutionary change as a result of these changes.

These developments in technology have broadened the modified starch market and propelled it worldwide.

In an effort to increase the market share of modified starch, manufacturers have also been actively incorporating the clean label trend into their products.

In December 2020 - Beneo launched the first instant functional rice starch of its kind to assist bakers in leveraging the clean label movement.

North America Modified Starch Market

The established food and beverage industry in North America is responsible for the region's substantial modified starch market share.

The market for modified starch in North America is expanding due in part to consumer demand for more sustainable and natural ingredients.

A poll conducted by the Organic Trade Association reveals that the 75 million Millennials in America are increasingly consuming organic food, and they are also ensuring that their families do the same. The largest demographic of organic consumers in America now consists of parents between the ages of 18 and 34.

In July 2023 - In order to provide people with vegan cheese slices, Kraft has partnered with NotCo to enter the vegan cheese market. Whichever NotCheese variety you get, their slice will have slightly different ingredients. Chickpea protein, maltodextrin, coconut oil, and modified food starch serve as the foundation for all NotCheese variants. Together with lactic acid, they are all preservative-free and contain carrageenan, salt, and sorbic acid.

Demand in the region is predicted to increase, particularly in the United States, which is one of the world's biggest producers of maize and corn starch, as consumers become more conscious of the health advantages of consuming low-fat foods.

According to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), the US produced a record-breaking maize crop of more over 15.3 billion bushels in June 2023, despite worries about dry weather and drought conditions. In 2023, average corn yield performance differed significantly across the United States

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $18.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global Modified Starch Market



6. Market Share - Global Modified Starch Analysis

6.1 By Raw Material

6.2 By Product

6.3 By Form

6.4 By Function

6.5 By End Use

6.6 By Countries



7. Raw Material - Global Modified Starch Market

7.1 Corn

7.2 Wheat

7.3 Cassava

7.4 Others



8. Product - Global Modified Starch Market

8.1 Starch Esters & Ethers

8.2 Resistant

8.3 Cationic

8.4 Pre-Gelatinized

8.5 Others



9. Form - Global Modified Starch Market

9.1 Dry

9.2 Liquid



10. Function - Global Modified Starch Market

10.1 Thickeners

10.2 Stabilizers

10.3 Binders

10.4 Emulsifiers

10.5 Others



11. End Use - Global Modified Starch Market

11.1 Food & Beverage

11.2 Animal Feed

11.3 Paper

11.4 Pharmaceutical

11.5 Textiles

11.6 Others



12. Countries - Global Modified Starch Market



13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Global Modified Starch Market



14. SWOT Analysis - Global Modified Starch Market



15. Key Players Analysis

Cargill Inc.

Ingredion Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Tate and Lyle

Associated British Foods plc,

Tereos Group

Sudzucker AG

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Ltd.

