COMPLY Recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for Third Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPLY, the only compliance solution provider specifically focused on helping financial services firms address both employee and firm compliance requirements on a unified platform, today announced that for the third year in a row, the company has been named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies, and climbed nearly 200 spots from its 2023 position.



“The COMPLY team is honored to be recognized by Inc. 5000 once again. Our growth over the past three years not only highlights the increasing importance of regulatory compliance within the financial services industry, but also reflects the trust and strong partnerships we’ve built with our customers,” said Michael Stanton, COMPLY Chief Executive Officer. “Achieving such dramatic growth in a challenging economic environment is especially rewarding and underscores the dedication and passion of our talented employees who consistently focus on delivering innovation to make our customers successful.”

COMPLY’s 275% three-year growth has been fueled, in large part, by the company’s ability to continually innovate and deliver market-leading SaaS solutions, which in the past year have included the launch of COMPLY Fiduciary Suite, Digital Asset Trade Monitoring, and COMPLY Program Management. Backed by expert regulatory consultants and the best education, services, and support teams in the industry, COMPLY’s solutions are helping financial firms everywhere – from private funds and investment banks, to wealth managers and RIAs, to broker-dealers – navigate and maintain compliance in an increasingly dynamic and complex regulatory environment.

This year’s Inc. 5000 class is noteworthy for having achieved rapid revenue growth while navigating strong macroeconomic headwinds, inflationary pressure, and ongoing hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637%. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“As an organization, our focus has always remained the same: to truly partner with regulatory compliance leaders within the financial services sector to proactively resolve regulatory burdens,” said Wendy Werve, COMPLY Chief Market Officer. “Compliance only continues to increase in complexity, placing an enormous burden on the Chief Compliance Officer. The continued effort by our team to not only provide a leading software solution, but act as an extension of our clients’ compliance teams is driven by our unique position and experience in the market. As we continue to launch new solutions and offerings, we look forward to building upon the success and growth we are celebrating today.”

About COMPLY

COMPLY, the only compliance solution provider to deliver employee and firm compliance software, services, education, and support in one comprehensive offering, allows firms to scale their growth while remaining vigilant in their compliance efforts. As the global market leader and premier compliance partner, COMPLY’s innovative solutions are designed to manage complex compliance tasks for firms large and small, everywhere. The company’s software and solutions, backed by deep industry expertise – which includes expansive knowledge in technology enablement and regulatory compliance protocols and processes – support more than 7,000 clients, including investment management firms, private equity firms, hedge funds, broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and other financial service sector participants.

COMPLY helps clients proactively minimize risk, address critical priorities, and meet new demands as regulatory requirements evolve. Learn more at COMPLY.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

