Zero Trust Security Market to Grow at CAGR of 18.50% through 2033 - Securing the Modern IT Landscape

Newark, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global zero trust security market is expected to reach USD 181.02 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 18.50% during the forecast period 2024-2033. Zero trust is pushed by the principles of never relying on anything internal or external to the organization’s security perimeter. With zero trust, the security team establishes procedures to confirm every connection attempt and device and intelligently restrict access. Every access request is significantly authenticated in a zero trust framework, approved within policy conditions, and checked for abnormalities before permitting access. Everything from the user’s identity to the application’s hosting environment is utilized to stop a breach.



The growing adoption of cloud technologies and endpoint devices by companies has significantly increased the demand for a zero-trust security model. As IT infrastructures become more complex and powerful, the risk of internal breaches and external cyberattacks due to unauthorized access has escalated. To address these challenges, security vendors are now focused on implementing zero-trust security frameworks that integrate various security solutions and services, creating multiple layers of authentication for accessing devices and networks.



The rise of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), IoT (Internet of Things), BYOD (Bring Your Own Device), and blockchain has led to an influx of machines managing data transfer and storage in the cloud. Connected devices equipped with IoT and AI capabilities are continuously collecting and storing data in the cloud, making them vulnerable to cyber threats. In response, security vendors are increasingly promoting the adoption of zero-trust models to ensure a secure and fully integrated IT environment.



Key Insights on Zero Trust Security Market



The on-premises segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 53.33% in 2023.



The endpoint security segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 25.81% in 2023.



The large enterprise segment dominated the market, with a share of around 61.77% in 2023.



Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 18.50% 2033 Value Projection USD 181.02 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Deployment, Solution Type, Organization Size Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Zero Trust Security Market Growth Drivers The rise in the rate of occurrence of target-based cyber-attacks

Regional Segmentation Analysis:



The market is analyzed based on five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. Due to the increasing government and public spending on safety, market development is raising the demand for innovative solutions of zero trust security models. The growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of things (IoT), and digital technology by small-medium enterprises and large enterprises and the surging severity in standards and guidelines for maintaining data privacy and safety mainly contribute to regional market development.



Competitive Analysis:



The major players in the market include Akamai Technologies Inc., Blackberry Limited, Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation), Centrify Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Okta Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Sophos Group PLC, Vmware Inc, among others.



