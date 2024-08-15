AXIL Brands, Inc. Reports Record Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIL Brands, Inc. (“AXIL,” “we,” “us,” “our,” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AXIL), an emerging global consumer products company for AXIL® hearing protection and enhancement products and Reviv3® hair and skin care products, today announced financial and operational results for fiscal year 2024.

Highlights for Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2024

All comparisons are to the full year of the prior year, unless otherwise noted.

  • Consolidated net sales (revenue) increased 17% to a record $27.5 million compared to $23.5 million in the prior year primarily due to the increase in marketing and sales initiatives in our hearing protection and enhancement segment. 

  • Cost of sales increased by $1,494,386 or 26%, as compared to the comparable period in 2023 due to increases in our branding and marketing initiatives which increased our sales, thereby leading to an increased cost of sales. Cost of sales as a percentage of net revenues for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2024 was 26.6% as compared to 24.7% for the comparable period in 2023.

  • Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 73.4% for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2024, compared to 75.3% for the prior year. The decrease in gross profit, as a percentage of sales, was primarily attributable to costs associated with expansion into new retail and distribution channels.

  • Operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 68.0% for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2024, compared to 66.9% for the full year 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher marketing and selling expenses, increased compensation, and a rise in general and administrative expenses, including expenses associated with our listing on the NYSE American exchange.

  • Net income per common share on fully diluted basis was $0.21, including $0.08 of gain on redemption of preferred shares, compared to $0.10 for the prior year. Net income per common share on basic basis was $0.57, including $0.23 gain on redemption of preferred shares, compared to $0.32 for the prior year.
  • Diluted earnings per share for 2024 reflects weighed average outstanding shares on a diluted basis of 16,168,181. As of August 13, 2024, the weighted average outstanding shares on a diluted basis were 8,290,277 or a 49% reduction of our weighted average outstanding on a fully diluted basis.

“We are making continued progress in areas that should contribute to our sustainable, long-term growth and profitability. The impressive results underscore our team's relentless dedication and the successful execution of our strategic initiatives,” commented Jeff Toghraie, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AXIL. “For 2025, our strategic initiatives are geared towards enhancing our global presence, fostering strategic partnerships, and adapting our offerings to meet diverse market needs. This emphasis on international expansion not only broadens our market reach but also strengthens our competitive position on the global stage, in our view, driving sustainable growth and maximizing our potential for success in new and dynamic markets.”

“We concluded the fiscal year with record revenues of $27.5 million, reflecting a solid 17% year-over-year growth, largely driven by our strategic focus on expanding distribution and retail channels,” remarked Jeff Brown, Chief Financial Officer of AXIL Brands. “For the fiscal year, our fully diluted EPS reflects a weighted average of 16,168,181 outstanding shares on a diluted basis. As of August 13, 2024, the number of weighted average outstanding shares on a diluted basis was approximately 8,90,277, representing a 49% reduction from the weighted average outstanding shares on a fully diluted basis. Maintaining the quality of our revenue is a key priority this year as we focus on optimizing our existing partnerships and establishing new ones. There was no single customer that accounted for greater than 10% of total sales in our hearing protection and enhancement segment which accounted for approximately 95% of our total revenue for fiscal year 2024.”


AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
         
  May 31,
2024		 May 31,
2023
     
ASSETS        
CURRENT ASSETS:        
Cash $3,253,876  $4,832,682 
Accounts receivable, net  509,835   417,016 
Inventory, net  3,394,023   1,311,864 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  809,126   801,360 
         
Total Current Assets  7,966,860   7,362,922 
         
OTHER ASSETS:        
Property and equipment, net  260,948   157,463 
Deferred tax asset  231,587     
Intangible assets, net  309,104   382,674 
Right of use asset  36,752   101,845 
Other assets  16,895   12,195 
Goodwill  2,152,215   2,152,215 
         
Total Other Assets  3,007,501   2,806,392 
         
TOTAL ASSETS $10,974,361  $10,169,314 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
         
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Accounts payable $967,596  $908,606 
Customer deposits  154,762   183,688 
Equipment payable, current  -   2,200 
Contract liabilities- current  905,311   827,106 
Notes payable  146,594   172,588 
Due to related party  11,798   158,072 
Lease liability, current  36,752   65,824 
Income tax liability  242,296   230,913 
Other current liabilities  332,936   305,664 
         
Total Current Liabilities  2,798,045   2,854,661 
         
LONG TERM LIABILITIES:        
Lease liability- long term  -   36,752 
Contract liabilities- long term  480,530   605,942 
         
Total Long Term Liabilities  480,530   642,694 
         
Total Liabilities  3,278,575   3,497,355 
         
Commitments and contingencies (see Note 11)  -   - 
         
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:        
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 42,251,750 and 250,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of May 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively  4,225   25,000 
Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 450,000,000 shares authorized; 5,908,939 and 5,863,939 shares issued, issuable and outstanding as of May 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively  591   586 
Additional paid-in capital  7,825,240   10,113,365 
Accumulated deficit  (134,270)  (3,466,992)
         
Total Stockholders' Equity  7,695,786   6,671,959 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $10,974,361  $10,169,314 


AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED MAY 31, 2024 AND 2023
         
  2024 2023
     
Sales, net $27,498,539  $23,521,027 
         
Cost of sales  7,304,602   5,810,216 
         
Gross profit  20,193,937   17,710,811 
         
OPERATING EXPENSES:        
Sales and marketing  13,449,054   11,675,206 
Compensation and related taxes  965,931   1,347,839 
Professional and consulting  2,589,496   1,420,990 
General and administrative  1,686,076   1,282,565 
         
Total Operating Expenses  18,690,557   15,726,600 
         
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS  1,503,380   1,984,211 
         
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):        
Gain on debt settlement  79,182   50,500 
Other income  22,534   16,829 
Interest income  182,225   6,469 
Interest expense and other finance charges  (4,392)  (2,521)
         
Other Income (Expense), Net  279,549   71,277 
         
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  1,782,929   2,055,488 
         
Provision (benefit) for income taxes  (220,205)  230,913 
         
NET INCOME $2,003,134  $1,824,575 
         
Deemed dividend on preferred stock buyback $1,329,588  $- 
Net income available to common shareholders $3,332,722  $1,824,575 
         
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:        
Basic $0.57  $0.32 
Diluted $0.21  $0.10 
         
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:        
Basic  5,868,570   5,644,771 
Diluted  16,168,181   17,869,264 


AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
FOR THE YEARS ENDED MAY 31, 2024 AND 2023
                             
    Common Stock     Total
  Preferred Stock Issued/Issuable Additional Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders'
  Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity
               
Balance, May 31, 2022  -  $-   2,107,385  $211  $5,476,068  $(5,291,567) $184,712 
                             
Shares issued for acquisition of business  250,000,000   25,000   3,659,195   366   3,982,114   -   4,007,480 
                             
Stock options expense  -   -   -   -   207,342   -   207,342 
                             
Shares to be issued for cash  -   -   97,359   9   447,841   -   447,850 
                             
Net income for the year ended May 31, 2023  -   -   -   -   -   1,824,575   1,824,575 
                             
Balance, May 31, 2023  250,000,000   25,000   5,863,939   586   10,113,365   (3,466,992)  6,671,959 
                             
Stock options expense  -   -   -   -   204,429   -   204,429 
                             
Restricted stock awards  -   -   45,000   5   62,749   -   62,754 
                             
Preferred stock buyback  (207,748,250)  (20,775)  -   -   (2,555,303)  1,329,588   (1,246,490)
                             
Net income for the year ended May 31, 2024  -   -   -   -   -   2,003,134   2,003,134 
                             
Balance, May 31, 2024  42,251,750  $4,225   5,908,939  $591  $7,825,240  $(134,270) $7,695,786 


AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED MAY 31, 2024 AND 2023
         
  May 31,
  2024 2023
     
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Net income $2,003,134  $1,824,575 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  130,610   95,179 
Bad debts  25,471   76,969 
Inventory obsolescence  46,895   - 
Stock-based compensation  267,183   207,342 
Gain on debt settlement  (79,182)  (50,500)
Deferred income taxes  (231,587)  - 
Change in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  (118,290)  (160,277)
Inventory  (2,129,054)  353,985 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (7,766)  (661,115)
Deposits  -   (3,810)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  138,172   215,175 
Other current liabilities  4,298   630,897 
Contract liabilities  (47,207)  389,716 
         
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES  2,677   2,918,136 
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Cash acquired on business acquisition  -   1,066,414 
Purchase of intangibles  (22,080)  - 
Purchase of property and equipment  (138,445)  (65,650)
         
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES  (160,525)  1,000,764 
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Cash raised for common stock to be issued  -   447,850 
Repurchase of preferred stock  (1,246,490)  - 
Repayment of equipment financing  (2,200)  (3,300)
Repayment of note payable  (25,994)  (37,119)
Advances (payments) from a related party  (146,274)  132,620 
         
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES  (1,420,958)  540,051 
         
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH  (1,578,806)  4,458,951 
         
CASH - Beginning of year  4,832,682   373,731 
         
CASH - End of year $3,253,876  $4,832,682 
         
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:        
Cash paid during the year for:        
Interest $6,907  $2,521 
Income taxes $-  $- 
         
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
Stock issued for asset purchase agreement $-  $4,007,480 
Right of use assets recognized as lease liability $-  $131,970 
Tangible assets (excluding cash) acquired in business combination $-  $1,740,729 
Intangible assets acquired in business combination $-  $456,945 
Goodwill acquired in business combination $-  $2,152,215 
Liabilities assumed in business combination $-  $1,408,823 
         

About AXIL
AXIL (NYSE American) is an emerging global e-commerce consumer products company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of premium hearing enhancement and protection products, including ear plugs, earmuffs, and ear buds, under the AXIL® brand and premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3 Procare brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union and throughout Asia. To learn more, please visit the Company's website at www.reviv3.com and, for the AXIL® brand, visit www.goaxil.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “prepare,” “should,” and “focus,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management’s beliefs, projections, and current expectations, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control and may cause the Company’s results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) the Company’s ability to grow its net sales and operations, including expanding internationally, and perform in accordance with any guidance; (ii) our ability to generate sufficient revenue to support the Company’s operations and to raise additional funds or obtain other forms of financing as needed on acceptable terms, or at all; (iii) potential difficulties or delays the Company may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) the Company’s ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies and hearing enhancement and protection companies; (v) the concentration of the Company’s customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to the Company by changing purchasing or selling patterns; (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which the Company operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase the Company product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce the Company’s earnings; (vii) our ability to engage in strategic partnerships and expand our distribution and retail channels; and (viii) the impact of unstable market and general economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition and stock price, including inflationary cost pressures, the possibility of an economic recession and other macroeconomic factors, geopolitical events, and uncertainty, decreased discretionary consumer spending, supply chain disruptions and constraints, labor shortages, ongoing economic disruption, including the effects of the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the Israel-Hamas conflict, and other downturns in the business cycle or the economy. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters, and potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

