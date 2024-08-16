UPDATE - AXIL Brands, Inc. Reports Record Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIL Brands, Inc. (“AXIL,” “we,” “us,” “our,” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AXIL), an emerging global consumer products company for AXIL® hearing protection and enhancement products and Reviv3® hair and skin care products, today announced financial and operational results for fiscal year 2024.



Highlights for Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2024

All comparisons are to the full year of the prior year, unless otherwise noted.

Consolidated net sales (revenue) increased 17% to a record $27.5 million compared to $23.5 million in the prior year primarily due to the increase in marketing and sales initiatives in our hearing protection and enhancement segment.



Cost of sales increased by $1,494,386 or 26%, as compared to the comparable period in 2023 due to increases in our branding and marketing initiatives which increased our sales, thereby leading to an increased cost of sales. Cost of sales as a percentage of net revenues for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2024 was 26.6% as compared to 24.7% for the comparable period in 2023.



Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 73.4% for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2024, compared to 75.3% for the prior year. The decrease in gross profit, as a percentage of sales, was primarily attributable to costs associated with expansion into new retail and distribution channels.



Operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 68.0% for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2024, compared to 66.9% for the full year 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher marketing and selling expenses, increased compensation, and a rise in general and administrative expenses, including expenses associated with our listing on the NYSE American exchange.



Net income per common share on fully diluted basis was $0.21, including $0.08 of gain on redemption of preferred shares, compared to $0.10 for the prior year. Net income per common share on basic basis was $0.57, including $0.23 gain on redemption of preferred shares, compared to $0.32 for the prior year.



Diluted earnings per share for 2024 reflects weighed average outstanding shares on a diluted basis of 16,168,181. As of August 13, 2024, the weighted average outstanding shares on a diluted basis were 8,290,277 or a 49% reduction of our weighted average outstanding on a fully diluted basis.



“We are making continued progress in areas that should contribute to our sustainable, long-term growth and profitability. The impressive results underscore our team's relentless dedication and the successful execution of our strategic initiatives,” commented Jeff Toghraie, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AXIL. “For 2025, our strategic initiatives are geared towards enhancing our global presence, fostering strategic partnerships, and adapting our offerings to meet diverse market needs. This emphasis on international expansion not only broadens our market reach but also strengthens our competitive position on the global stage, in our view, driving sustainable growth and maximizing our potential for success in new and dynamic markets.”

“We concluded the fiscal year with record revenues of $27.5 million, reflecting a solid 17% year-over-year growth, largely driven by our strategic focus on expanding distribution and retail channels,” remarked Jeff Brown, Chief Financial Officer of AXIL Brands. “For the fiscal year, our fully diluted EPS reflects a weighted average of 16,168,181 outstanding shares on a diluted basis. As of August 13, 2024, the number of weighted average outstanding shares on a diluted basis was approximately 8,290,277, representing a 49% reduction from the weighted average outstanding shares on a fully diluted basis. Maintaining the quality of our revenue is a key priority this year as we focus on optimizing our existing partnerships and establishing new ones. There was no single customer that accounted for greater than 10% of total sales in our hearing protection and enhancement segment which accounted for approximately 95% of our total revenue for fiscal year 2024.”





AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS May 31,

2024 May 31,

2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 3,253,876 $ 4,832,682 Accounts receivable, net 509,835 417,016 Inventory, net 3,394,023 1,311,864 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 809,126 801,360 Total Current Assets 7,966,860 7,362,922 OTHER ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 260,948 157,463 Deferred tax asset 231,587 Intangible assets, net 309,104 382,674 Right of use asset 36,752 101,845 Other assets 16,895 12,195 Goodwill 2,152,215 2,152,215 Total Other Assets 3,007,501 2,806,392 TOTAL ASSETS $ 10,974,361 $ 10,169,314 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 967,596 $ 908,606 Customer deposits 154,762 183,688 Equipment payable, current - 2,200 Contract liabilities- current 905,311 827,106 Notes payable 146,594 172,588 Due to related party 11,798 158,072 Lease liability, current 36,752 65,824 Income tax liability 242,296 230,913 Other current liabilities 332,936 305,664 Total Current Liabilities 2,798,045 2,854,661 LONG TERM LIABILITIES: Lease liability- long term - 36,752 Contract liabilities- long term 480,530 605,942 Total Long Term Liabilities 480,530 642,694 Total Liabilities 3,278,575 3,497,355 Commitments and contingencies (see Note 11) - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 42,251,750 and 250,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of May 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 4,225 25,000 Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 450,000,000 shares authorized; 5,908,939 and 5,863,939 shares issued, issuable and outstanding as of May 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 591 586 Additional paid-in capital 7,825,240 10,113,365 Accumulated deficit (134,270 ) (3,466,992 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 7,695,786 6,671,959 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 10,974,361 $ 10,169,314





AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE YEARS ENDED MAY 31, 2024 AND 2023 2024 2023 Sales, net $ 27,498,539 $ 23,521,027 Cost of sales 7,304,602 5,810,216 Gross profit 20,193,937 17,710,811 OPERATING EXPENSES: Sales and marketing 13,449,054 11,675,206 Compensation and related taxes 965,931 1,347,839 Professional and consulting 2,589,496 1,420,990 General and administrative 1,686,076 1,282,565 Total Operating Expenses 18,690,557 15,726,600 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 1,503,380 1,984,211 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Gain on debt settlement 79,182 50,500 Other income 22,534 16,829 Interest income 182,225 6,469 Interest expense and other finance charges (4,392 ) (2,521 ) Other Income (Expense), Net 279,549 71,277 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 1,782,929 2,055,488 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (220,205 ) 230,913 NET INCOME $ 2,003,134 $ 1,824,575 Deemed dividend on preferred stock buyback $ 1,329,588 $ - Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,332,722 $ 1,824,575 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 0.57 $ 0.32 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.10 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 5,868,570 5,644,771 Diluted 16,168,181 17,869,264





AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY FOR THE YEARS ENDED MAY 31, 2024 AND 2023 Common Stock Total Preferred Stock Issued/Issuable Additional Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balance, May 31, 2022 - $ - 2,107,385 $ 211 $ 5,476,068 $ (5,291,567 ) $ 184,712 Shares issued for acquisition of business 250,000,000 25,000 3,659,195 366 3,982,114 - 4,007,480 Stock options expense - - - - 207,342 - 207,342 Shares to be issued for cash - - 97,359 9 447,841 - 447,850 Net income for the year ended May 31, 2023 - - - - - 1,824,575 1,824,575 Balance, May 31, 2023 250,000,000 25,000 5,863,939 586 10,113,365 (3,466,992 ) 6,671,959 Stock options expense - - - - 204,429 - 204,429 Restricted stock awards - - 45,000 5 62,749 - 62,754 Preferred stock buyback (207,748,250 ) (20,775 ) - - (2,555,303 ) 1,329,588 (1,246,490 ) Net income for the year ended May 31, 2024 - - - - - 2,003,134 2,003,134 Balance, May 31, 2024 42,251,750 $ 4,225 5,908,939 $ 591 $ 7,825,240 $ (134,270 ) $ 7,695,786





AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEARS ENDED MAY 31, 2024 AND 2023 May 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 2,003,134 $ 1,824,575 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 130,610 95,179 Bad debts 25,471 76,969 Inventory obsolescence 46,895 - Stock-based compensation 267,183 207,342 Gain on debt settlement (79,182 ) (50,500 ) Deferred income taxes (231,587 ) - Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (118,290 ) (160,277 ) Inventory (2,129,054 ) 353,985 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (7,766 ) (661,115 ) Deposits - (3,810 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 138,172 215,175 Other current liabilities 4,298 630,897 Contract liabilities (47,207 ) 389,716 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 2,677 2,918,136 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash acquired on business acquisition - 1,066,414 Purchase of intangibles (22,080 ) - Purchase of property and equipment (138,445 ) (65,650 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (160,525 ) 1,000,764 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Cash raised for common stock to be issued - 447,850 Repurchase of preferred stock (1,246,490 ) - Repayment of equipment financing (2,200 ) (3,300 ) Repayment of note payable (25,994 ) (37,119 ) Advances (payments) from a related party (146,274 ) 132,620 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES (1,420,958 ) 540,051 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH (1,578,806 ) 4,458,951 CASH - Beginning of year 4,832,682 373,731 CASH - End of year $ 3,253,876 $ 4,832,682 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the year for: Interest $ 6,907 $ 2,521 Income taxes $ - $ - SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Stock issued for asset purchase agreement $ - $ 4,007,480 Right of use assets recognized as lease liability $ - $ 131,970 Tangible assets (excluding cash) acquired in business combination $ - $ 1,740,729 Intangible assets acquired in business combination $ - $ 456,945 Goodwill acquired in business combination $ - $ 2,152,215 Liabilities assumed in business combination $ - $ 1,408,823

About AXIL

AXIL (NYSE American) is an emerging global e-commerce consumer products company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of premium hearing enhancement and protection products, including ear plugs, earmuffs, and ear buds, under the AXIL® brand and premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3 Procare brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union and throughout Asia. To learn more, please visit the Company's website at www.reviv3.com and, for the AXIL® brand, visit www.goaxil.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “prepare,” “should,” and “focus,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management’s beliefs, projections, and current expectations, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control and may cause the Company’s results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) the Company’s ability to grow its net sales and operations, including expanding internationally, and perform in accordance with any guidance; (ii) our ability to generate sufficient revenue to support the Company’s operations and to raise additional funds or obtain other forms of financing as needed on acceptable terms, or at all; (iii) potential difficulties or delays the Company may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) the Company’s ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies and hearing enhancement and protection companies; (v) the concentration of the Company’s customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to the Company by changing purchasing or selling patterns; (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which the Company operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase the Company product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce the Company’s earnings; (vii) our ability to engage in strategic partnerships and expand our distribution and retail channels; and (viii) the impact of unstable market and general economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition and stock price, including inflationary cost pressures, the possibility of an economic recession and other macroeconomic factors, geopolitical events, and uncertainty, decreased discretionary consumer spending, supply chain disruptions and constraints, labor shortages, ongoing economic disruption, including the effects of the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the Israel-Hamas conflict, and other downturns in the business cycle or the economy. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters, and potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

