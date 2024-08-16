Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

| Source: Bekaert Bekaert

   

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 8 August 2024 to 14 August 2024

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 801 shares during the period from 8 August 2024 to 14 August 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 594 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 8 August 2024 to 14 August 2024:

  Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
8 August 2024 3 028 35.96 36.20 35.70 108 887
9 August 2024 1 500 36.03 36.04 36.00 54 045
12 August 2024 900 36.10 36.10 36.10 32 490
13 August 2024 1 773 35.75 36.04 35.50 63 385
14 August 2024 600 35.45 35.50 35.40 21 270
Total 7 801       280 077


  Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
8 August 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
9 August 2024 500 36.40 36.40 36.40 18 200
12 August 2024 19 36.30 36.30 36.30 690
13 August 2024 1 36.04 36.04 36.04 36
14 August 2024 74 35.80 35.80 35.80 2 649
Total 594       21 575

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 42 782 shares.

On 14 August 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 881 857 own shares, or 3.47% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p240816E - Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement