Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 8 August 2024 to 14 August 2024

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 801 shares during the period from 8 August 2024 to 14 August 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 594 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 8 August 2024 to 14 August 2024:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 8 August 2024 3 028 35.96 36.20 35.70 108 887 9 August 2024 1 500 36.03 36.04 36.00 54 045 12 August 2024 900 36.10 36.10 36.10 32 490 13 August 2024 1 773 35.75 36.04 35.50 63 385 14 August 2024 600 35.45 35.50 35.40 21 270 Total 7 801 280 077





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 8 August 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 9 August 2024 500 36.40 36.40 36.40 18 200 12 August 2024 19 36.30 36.30 36.30 690 13 August 2024 1 36.04 36.04 36.04 36 14 August 2024 74 35.80 35.80 35.80 2 649 Total 594 21 575

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 42 782 shares.

On 14 August 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 881 857 own shares, or 3.47% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

