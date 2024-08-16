Half-year report 2024

January - June 2024



First half of the year, 1 January – 30 June 2024 in brief

• Net sales amounted to 5 408 KSEK (19 KSEK).

• Operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) amounted to - 8 290 KSEK (- 6 858 KSEK).

• The operating profit (EBIT) amounted to - 8 522 KSEK (- 6 929 KSEK).

• The net profit amounted to - 9 118 KSEK (- 6 965 KSEK).

• The cash flow from current operations amounted to - 11 980 KSEK (- 6 506 KSEK).

• AUM end of the period amounted to 809 MSEK (9 MSEK).



Events during the period

· Virtune AB (Publ) launched Virtune Staked Polkadot ETP and Virtune Arbitrum ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm in January.

· Virtune AB (Publ) renewed its EU Base Prospectus for the issue program of crypto ETPs according to EU regulations and published the Base Prospectus for 2024.

· Virtune AB (Publ) launched Virtune Staked Solana ETP and Virtune Staked Polygon ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm in April.

· The AGM was held and a new board was elected, represented by Erik Fischbeck as the new chairman, together with Laurent Kssis, Fredrik Djavidi and co-founder Christopher Kock to complete the new board.

· Virtune AB ( Publ ) launched Virtune Staked Cardano ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm in May 2024.

· Virtune enters into an agreement with an additional staking provider, Figment Inc.

· Virtune and Kvarn Capital have formed a strategic partnership to increase crypto adoption in the Nordics and beyond.



Events after the period

· Virtune AB (Publ) launched Virtune Avalanche ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm in July 2024.

· Virtune AB (Publ) launched Virtune XRP ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm in July 2024.





CEO statement

Continued development and expansion of Virtune’s product offering and distribution platforms

It has been just over a year since we entered the Swedish financial market with the launch of the Nordic region's first crypto index ETP. Since then, Virtune has achieved many significant milestones, leaving behind an intense and rewarding half-year.



The first half of 2024 has been a successful period where the company's main focus has been on expanding our product portfolio and strengthening our presence and brand in the Nordic market. In H1, we made significant progress in the Swedish financial market by signing an agreement with one of Sweden's largest advisory platforms, which becomes the first advisory platform in Sweden to enable advice for Crypto-ETPs. During this period, we experienced rapid growth in our assets under management, growing from about 200 MSEK at the end of December 2023 to about 800 MSEK at the end of the first half of 2024.



During the first half of the year, we renewed our base prospectus, which was approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority on April 5, 2024. We also elected a new board of directors aimed at best preparing and structuring the company for future growth and expansion. This means that we have secured expertise in all the areas that will be critical for Virtune to succeed in its upcoming growth journey. We have also expanded the operational team with an operations manager and a software developer, which will enable us to handle more products, markets, and distribution platforms. This contributes to us being well-prepared for strong growth going forward.



Our vision is to bridge the gap between the traditional financial market and the crypto market by being a regulated actor that stands for education and transparency. We believe that our strong corporate governance, risk management, transparency, and educational role in the market will help us achieve our vision of becoming the leading asset manager within crypto in the Nordics. With this position, we are well-prepared to meet the increasing demand for crypto investments through exchange-traded products from both institutional and private investors. Now that the American SEC has approved Bitcoin ETFs in January and Ethereum ETFs in May, we consider these approvals as important milestones and further recognition of crypto as an asset class.



During Q2, the Bitcoin halving also occurred, an event that halves the rate at which new Bitcoins are created, which has historically led to market rallies. With the MiCA regulation (Markets in Crypto Assets) in the EU, increased acceptance for crypto in the USA through ETFs, the UK's recent approval of crypto-ETPs, Hong Kong's approval of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, the long-term fundamentals for the coming years look very strong.



Best regards,

Stockholm on 16th of August 2024,

Christopher Kock,

CEO & Board Member of Virtune AB (Publ)



About Virtune AB (Publ)

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a fully regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges.

With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.



