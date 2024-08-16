The 12th Straits Youth Day held in Fuzhou, Fujian Province

FUZHOU, China, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 15, the 12th Straits Youth Day, co-sponsored by the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, All-China Youth Federation and Fujian Provincial People's Government, was held in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, and attended by about 1,100 young people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait.



As the main event of the 12th Straits Youth Day, the Youth Day focused on the important areas and hot topics of integrated development across the Taiwan Strait, dived deep into vivid personal stories and case studies, showcased the achievements in building the Demonstration Zone for Integrated Development Across the Taiwan Strait, portrayed the splendid journey of young people to meet and learn from each other and march forward hand in hand, and created a carnival for them to feel each other's hearts.

Aligning with the goal of "friendly city and promising youth", Fuzhou, the event's host, took the initiative to announce the plan to establish a "Strait Youth Development-Oriented City" and related measures, highlighting key areas such as educational tourism, social practice, and rural construction, so as to provide all-round services for Taiwanese youth who will come to Fuzhou for exchange and development.

A total of 42 activities of the 12th Straits Youth Day will be rolled out from May to December 2024, covering sci-tech innovation, employment, entrepreneurship, sports, culture, art, folk beliefs, and many more. In addition, to incorporate youth development into all the activities, more than 2,000 sought-after jobs will be open to young Taiwanese.

Fuzhou has held Straits Youth Day for 11 consecutive years since 2013, attracting 36,000 young people in total, including 20,000 from Taiwan, of whom more than 50% set foot on the mainland for the very first time.

Source: The Organizing Committee of Straits Youth Day