UK Marine Fishing Industry Market Report 2024: Revenue Continues to Bounce Back from COVID-19 Lows, Aided by Removal of EU Quotas

Over the five years through 2022-23, industry revenue is set to drop at a compound annual rate of 2.5% to £982.4 million. Rising health consciousness has propped up fish consumption, driving sales for marine fishermen despite falling seafood catches. Relaxations in regulations related to the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) have reduced wasteful discarding of fish and boosted marine fishermen's efficiency, supporting profitability. Profitability has also benefitted from more marine fishermen joining Fish Producer Organisations to improve bargaining power within downstream markets.

However, a sharp dip in revenue during 2020-21 due to COVID-19-related disruption has weighed on revenue. Companies in this industry fish for wild seafood in oceanic and coastal waters. A range of gear is used to carry out these activities, including nets, lines and stationary traps.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Major Markets

Globalisation & Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Barriers to Entry

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY



