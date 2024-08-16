$163.6 Bn Healthcare Finance Solutions (BNPL Plans, Healthcare Loans, In-house Payment Plans) Market by Solutions (Capital Finance, EHR, Equipment & Technology Finance) - Global Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Finance Solutions Market by Solutions (Capital Finance, Electronic Health Records (EHR) Solutions, Equipment & Technology Finance), Types (Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Plans, Healthcare Loans, In-house Payment Plans), End-Users - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Healthcare Finance Solutions Market grew from USD 151.55 billion in 2023 to USD 163.60 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 8.11%, reaching USD 261.72 billion by 2030.





These solutions help manage patient billing, claims processing, payment systems, and overall accounting processes, ensuring efficient financial flow and compliance with regulatory requirements. Increasing expenses associated with medical treatments drive healthcare providers to seek efficient financial solutions to manage costs.

Strict regulatory requirements for transparency and accountability in healthcare necessitate robust financial management tools. More people with health insurance result in a greater volume of transactions and data, which need effective management tools to handle. However, the difficulty in integrating new financial solutions with existing IT systems can hinder smooth operations.

Protecting sensitive patient financial and health data against breaches and the possibility of cybersecurity breaches is a significant challenge. Implementing blockchain can enhance the security and transparency of financial transactions in the healthcare sector, reducing errors and fraud. The integration of AI/ML, data analytics, and IoT strategies is being explored as they have the potential to advance the healthcare finance solutions market by automating complex tasks such as claims processing and fraud detection.



Regional Insights



In the Americas, particularly in the U.S. and Canada, the market for healthcare finance solutions is robust, driven by the robust healthcare system, presence of major healthcare providers, and high government spending on insurance policies and medical services. With a considerable emphasis on healthcare reform and patient care optimization, there is an uptick in the adoption of technology-driven services.

Companies are continually investing in research to refine data analytics and improve payment systems, ensuring compliance with healthcare regulations such as the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in the U.S. Consumers show a preference for transparent billing and personalized finance plans, reflecting a demand for more patient-centric solutions. In the EU, the strong emphasis on patient security and push towards ensuring data privacy in line with the General Data Protection Regulation(GDPR) has shaped the market dynamics for healthcare finance solutions. The region is also experiencing the digitalization of healthcare finance systems to improve efficiencies in health spending amidst an aging population. Investment in smart healthcare solutions that integrate financial and clinical aspects is notable.

APAC's rapidly expanding healthcare sector is powered by substantial governmental investment in both healthcare and technologically advanced finance solutions. APAC's healthcare finance is undergoing transformational changes with a surge in digital payment solutions and government initiatives aimed at promoting health insurance coverage. With a vast and diverse population, tailored financial solutions are critical in addressing the varied consumer needs across different regions.

Recent Developments

Strategic Alliance to Revolutionize Primary Care Through Integrated Health Solutions



Elevance Health and private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) have announced a strategic partnership to enhance primary care delivery, focusing on improving patient experience and health outcomes. This partnership integrates assets from Elevance Health's Carelon Health, and CD&R's apree health and Millennium Physician Group (MPG), aiming to create advanced primary care models that address physical, social, and behavioral health needs comprehensively



Mastercard Introduces Virtual Card-based Medical Claim Payments in India, Enhancing Healthcare Financial Operations



Mastercard, in partnership with a key financial institution and Remedinet Technologies, has introduced a novel medical claim payment solution in India. This innovative system leverages Mastercard's virtual card technology, integrated into Remedinet's HealthTech platform, to facilitate prompt business-to-business (B2B) healthcare claim settlements. This initiative aims to address inefficiencies in the existing payment process by replacing the protracted waiting periods that healthcare providers endure with almost instantaneous transactions.



MyHealthFin Boosts Innovating Healthcare Finance in Partnership with NBFCs



MyHealthcare has introduced MyHealthFin, a new vertical aimed at enhancing healthcare affordability through innovative, paperless financing solutions in collaboration with Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) in India. This initiative targets the critical gap in medical insurance coverage by offering quick medical loans for diverse healthcare needs such as hospitalization, home care, and daycare services.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $163.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $261.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Solutions: Widening usage of electronic health records (EHR) solutions to cater to the need for rapid access to patient data

End-User: Large scale of operations and the critical need for continuous technology and infrastructure in hospitals and health systems

Market Drivers

Rising need for early diagnosis of chronic diseases

Growing demand for hi-tech equipment and technology

Increasing digital adoption by the industry and focus on reducing healthcare expenditure

Market Restraints

Stringent regulatory policies or high costs of implementing new finance systems

Market Opportunities

Government initiatives to adopt digital solutions for availing financial reimbursement

Increasing adoption of cloud-based finance solutions

Market Challenges

Data security concerns or resistance to change from traditional financial systems

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

Key Company Profiles

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BOK Financial

Canon Medical Systems

Cardinal Health

Commerce Bancshares, Inc.

De Lage Landen International B.V.

eCapital, Inc.

General Electric Company

HCA Healthcare

Hill-Rom Holdings by Baxter International Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Medical Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lusha Systems Ltd.

McKesson Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Octet Finance Pty. Ltd.

Oxford Finance LLC

Philips Healthcare

Siemens AG

SLR Healthcare ABL

Specialist Lending Ltd.

Stryker Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

UnitedHealth Group

Market Segmentation & Coverage



Solutions

Capital Finance

Electronic Health Records (EHR) Solutions

Equipment & Technology Finance

Patient Financing

Project Finance Solutions

Risk Management & Compliance

Working Capital Finance

Types

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Plans

Healthcare Loans

In-house Payment Plans

End-Users

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals & Health Systems

Outpatient Imaging Centers

Outpatient Surgery Centers

Region

Americas

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Mexico

United States

California

Florida

Illinois

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Texas

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Germany

Israel

Italy

Netherlands

Nigeria

Norway

Poland

Qatar

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

