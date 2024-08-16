2024 Survey of STEM Faculty in Higher Education, Experience of Export Control Policies

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Survey of STEM Faculty in Higher Education, Experience of Export Controls" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study presents detailed data and commentary on the experience of higher education faculty predominantly in technology oriented areas, with their university export controls policies.
The study examines familiarity with policies and training programs, and their views on the ease of use, need for, and effectiveness of export controls offices in higher education.
Data in the report is broken out by many institutional and personal variables, enabling the study's end users to pinpoint use of and evaluation of export control training and strictures by gender, ethnicity, academic field, level of lifetime grant receipts and other variables. Data is based on a survey of 240 faculty, predominantly from research universities and medical schools.
The report helps its end users to answer questions such as:
- How much do faculty know about export controls?
- How many have taken or plan to take export controls training?
- How do they view the effectiveness of such training?
- How much time do they spend on export controls and related issues?
- How could the process be made more efficient?
- How many and which faculty have authored or contributed to export control technology plans?
- How commonly is the fundamental research exclusion provision understood by faculty?
- How do faculty perceive requirements to take export controls training?
- What can export controls authorities do to make the process more seamless and productive?
Just a few of this 124-page report's many findings are that:
- A significant portion of the entire sample (44.35%) reported having no knowledge about their university's export control and technology sanctions compliance policies.
- 7.53% of the entire sample have ever authored or contributed to an export control plan.
- 14.29% of engineering faculty in the sample understand clearly or very clearly what is generally contained in export control plans.
SUMMARY OF MAIN FINDINGS
- General Familiarity with Export Control Policies
- Views on the Need for Personnel Clearance and Briefing Procedures in Technology Control Plans
- Percentage of Faculty Who Have Ever Authored or Contributed to an Export Control Plan
- Percentage of Faculty Who Understand the Fundamental Research Exclusion Provision of US Export Control Laws
- Faculty Time Spent on Export Controls and Technology Sanctions
- Perception of Changes in Time Spent on Export Controls
- Participation in Export Control Compliance Courses
- Faculty Clarity on What is Contained in Technology Control Plans
- Perceived Effectiveness of Export Control Monitoring at One's Institution
- Evaluation of Effectiveness of Export Controls and Technology Sanctions Compliance Training
- Requirements to Take Training Sessions or Certification in Export Controls or Sanctions Policy
- Participation in the Collaborative Institutional Training Initiative for Export Compliance (CITI)
- Number of Technology Control Plans Faculty Have Ever Been Involved With
- Evaluation of Productivity of the Technology Control Plan Process
- Perceived Necessity of Technology Control Plans
- Clarity of Personnel Clearance and Briefing Procedures
THE QUESTIONNAIRE
1. Please answer the following:
2. Which Carnegie Class description best fits your college?
3. Your college or university is public or private?
4. What is the approximate full time equivalent enrollment of your college/university?
5. Which age band best describes you:
6. Which phrase best describes your political views
7. What amount best approximates your lifetime receipt of research grants
8. You are:
9. Which phrase best describes your gender?
10. Which phrase best describes your race or ethnicity
11. Your academic field is best described by which of the following designations
12. How familiar are you with your university's export control and technology sanctions policies?
13. In general, in your view, how truly necessary were the personnel clearance and briefing procedures in the technology control plans?
14. Have you ever authored or contributed to an export control plan?
15. How clearly do you understand the following: the "Fundamental Research" exclusion provision of US export control laws?
16. How much time, in total hours, have you spent in the past year on matters related to export controls and technology sanctions policies?
Other (please specify)
17. Over the past three years, the amount of time you spend on issues related to the export or control of technology has increased, decreased or remained about the same?
18. Have you ever taken a course in export control compliance?
19. In technology control plans (US government required plans for business and higher education to safeguard export or communication of restricted technologies) generally how clear is it to you exactly what is covered and what is not?
20. How effective is export controls monitoring at your institution?
21. If you have received training in export controls and technology sanctions compliance, how effective was it at enabling you to comply with export control regulations efficiently and effectively?
22. Are you required to take some kind of training or certification in export control or technology sanctions policy?
23. If export controls of technology sanctions compliance training is required what is the penalty for failure to comply?
24. As far as you know, does your institution participate in the Collaborative Institutional Training Initiative (CITI) for export control compliance training?
25. Over the past three years, how many technology control plans have you been involved in developing or implementing?
26. In general, about how streamlined and productive has the technology control plan process been at your university?
27. In general, how necessary do you believe these technology control plans to be?
28. In general, how clear were the personnel clearance and briefing procedures in the technology control plans?
29. In general how comprehensive are the security measures at your university to safeguard sensitive technologies and documents?
INSTITUTIONAL AFFILIATIONS OF THE SURVEY PARTICIPANT LIST
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Baylor College of Medicine
- Boston College
- Brigham Young University
- Cal State Univ San Bernardino
- California Northstate University
- California State University, San Bernardino
- Caltech
- Carleton College
- Carnegie Mellon University
- Colgate University
- CU Boulder
- CUNY City College
- Dartmouth College
- DPBH
- Drexel University
- Flathead Valley Community College
- Florida Atlantic University
- Florida State University
- Framingham State University
- Friedman Nutrition School Tufts University
- Graduate Center City Univ. NY
- GVSU
- Harvard University
- Hofstra Medical School
- Icahn School of Medicine
- Jacobi Medical Center
- JHSPH
- Johns Hopkins University
- Johnson & Wales University
- Kent State University
- KSOM of USC
- Lincoln University
- Loma Linda university
- Louisiana Tech University
- Loyola Marymount University
- LSU Health Sciences Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Miami Dade College
- Michigan State University
- Middlebury College
- Montefiore Einstein
- Morrison
- NC State University
- Norfolk State University
- Norris Cancer Center
- North Carolina State University
- North Shore Community College
- Ohio State University
- Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology
- Oklahoma State University
- Old Dominion University
- Oregon State University
- Penn State University - UP
- Phelps Northwell
- SUNY- University at Buffalo
- Texas Christian University
- Texas State University
- The City College of New York
- The Cooper Union
- The State University of New York at Buffalo
- The University of Cincinnati
- Tidewater Community College
- Tufts University
- Tusculum University
- UAB
- UC Davis
- UC Irvine
- UC Riverside
- UC Riverside
- UC Santa Barbara
- UCCS
- UCLA
- UCSB
- UMass Med School
- UMBC
- Union College
- University at Buffalo
- University of Arizona
- University of Arkansas
- University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service
- University of California, Berkeley
- University of Central Florida
- University of Cincinnati
- University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
- University of Colorado Denver
- University of Florida
- University of Maryland, Baltimore County
- University of Minnesota
- University of Mississippi
- University of Oregon
- University of Sioux Falls
- University of Southern California, School of Pharmacy
- University of Tennessee
- University of Texas at Dallas
- University of Utah
- University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
- Utah State University
- UW Milwaukee
- Virginia Tech
- Warner Pacific University
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- West Virginia University
