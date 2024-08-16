2024 Survey of STEM Faculty in Higher Education, Experience of Export Control Policies

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Survey of STEM Faculty in Higher Education, Experience of Export Controls" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study presents detailed data and commentary on the experience of higher education faculty predominantly in technology oriented areas, with their university export controls policies.

The study examines familiarity with policies and training programs, and their views on the ease of use, need for, and effectiveness of export controls offices in higher education.

Data in the report is broken out by many institutional and personal variables, enabling the study's end users to pinpoint use of and evaluation of export control training and strictures by gender, ethnicity, academic field, level of lifetime grant receipts and other variables. Data is based on a survey of 240 faculty, predominantly from research universities and medical schools.

The report helps its end users to answer questions such as:

How much do faculty know about export controls?

How many have taken or plan to take export controls training?

How do they view the effectiveness of such training?

How much time do they spend on export controls and related issues?

How could the process be made more efficient?

How many and which faculty have authored or contributed to export control technology plans?

How commonly is the fundamental research exclusion provision understood by faculty?

How do faculty perceive requirements to take export controls training?

What can export controls authorities do to make the process more seamless and productive?

Just a few of this 124-page report's many findings are that:

A significant portion of the entire sample (44.35%) reported having no knowledge about their university's export control and technology sanctions compliance policies.

7.53% of the entire sample have ever authored or contributed to an export control plan.

14.29% of engineering faculty in the sample understand clearly or very clearly what is generally contained in export control plans.

SUMMARY OF MAIN FINDINGS

General Familiarity with Export Control Policies

Views on the Need for Personnel Clearance and Briefing Procedures in Technology Control Plans

Percentage of Faculty Who Have Ever Authored or Contributed to an Export Control Plan

Percentage of Faculty Who Understand the Fundamental Research Exclusion Provision of US Export Control Laws

Faculty Time Spent on Export Controls and Technology Sanctions

Perception of Changes in Time Spent on Export Controls

Participation in Export Control Compliance Courses

Faculty Clarity on What is Contained in Technology Control Plans

Perceived Effectiveness of Export Control Monitoring at One's Institution

Evaluation of Effectiveness of Export Controls and Technology Sanctions Compliance Training

Requirements to Take Training Sessions or Certification in Export Controls or Sanctions Policy

Participation in the Collaborative Institutional Training Initiative for Export Compliance (CITI)

Number of Technology Control Plans Faculty Have Ever Been Involved With

Evaluation of Productivity of the Technology Control Plan Process

Perceived Necessity of Technology Control Plans

Clarity of Personnel Clearance and Briefing Procedures

THE QUESTIONNAIRE

1. Please answer the following:

2. Which Carnegie Class description best fits your college?

3. Your college or university is public or private?

4. What is the approximate full time equivalent enrollment of your college/university?

5. Which age band best describes you:

6. Which phrase best describes your political views

7. What amount best approximates your lifetime receipt of research grants

8. You are:

9. Which phrase best describes your gender?

10. Which phrase best describes your race or ethnicity

11. Your academic field is best described by which of the following designations

12. How familiar are you with your university's export control and technology sanctions policies?

13. In general, in your view, how truly necessary were the personnel clearance and briefing procedures in the technology control plans?

14. Have you ever authored or contributed to an export control plan?

15. How clearly do you understand the following: the "Fundamental Research" exclusion provision of US export control laws?

16. How much time, in total hours, have you spent in the past year on matters related to export controls and technology sanctions policies?

Other (please specify)

17. Over the past three years, the amount of time you spend on issues related to the export or control of technology has increased, decreased or remained about the same?

18. Have you ever taken a course in export control compliance?

19. In technology control plans (US government required plans for business and higher education to safeguard export or communication of restricted technologies) generally how clear is it to you exactly what is covered and what is not?

20. How effective is export controls monitoring at your institution?

21. If you have received training in export controls and technology sanctions compliance, how effective was it at enabling you to comply with export control regulations efficiently and effectively?

22. Are you required to take some kind of training or certification in export control or technology sanctions policy?

23. If export controls of technology sanctions compliance training is required what is the penalty for failure to comply?

24. As far as you know, does your institution participate in the Collaborative Institutional Training Initiative (CITI) for export control compliance training?

25. Over the past three years, how many technology control plans have you been involved in developing or implementing?

26. In general, about how streamlined and productive has the technology control plan process been at your university?

27. In general, how necessary do you believe these technology control plans to be?

28. In general, how clear were the personnel clearance and briefing procedures in the technology control plans?

29. In general how comprehensive are the security measures at your university to safeguard sensitive technologies and documents?

INSTITUTIONAL AFFILIATIONS OF THE SURVEY PARTICIPANT LIST

Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Baylor College of Medicine

Boston College

Brigham Young University

Cal State Univ San Bernardino

California Northstate University

California State University, San Bernardino

Caltech

Carleton College

Carnegie Mellon University

Colgate University

CU Boulder

CUNY City College

Dartmouth College

DPBH

Drexel University

Flathead Valley Community College

Florida Atlantic University

Florida State University

Framingham State University

Friedman Nutrition School Tufts University

Graduate Center City Univ. NY

GVSU

Harvard University

Hofstra Medical School

Icahn School of Medicine

Jacobi Medical Center

JHSPH

Johns Hopkins University

Johnson & Wales University

Kent State University

KSOM of USC

Lincoln University

Loma Linda university

Louisiana Tech University

Loyola Marymount University

LSU Health Sciences Center

Medical College of Wisconsin

Miami Dade College

Michigan State University

Middlebury College

Montefiore Einstein

Morrison

NC State University

Norfolk State University

Norris Cancer Center

North Carolina State University

North Shore Community College

Ohio State University

Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology

Oklahoma State University

Old Dominion University

Oregon State University

Penn State University - UP

Phelps Northwell

SUNY- University at Buffalo

Texas Christian University

Texas State University

The City College of New York

The Cooper Union

The State University of New York at Buffalo

The University of Cincinnati

Tidewater Community College

Tufts University

Tusculum University

UAB

UC Davis

UC Irvine

UC Riverside

UC Riverside

UC Santa Barbara

UCCS

UCLA

UCSB

UMass Med School

UMBC

Union College

University at Buffalo

University of Arizona

University of Arkansas

University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service

University of California, Berkeley

University of Central Florida

University of Cincinnati

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

University of Colorado Denver

University of Florida

University of Maryland, Baltimore County

University of Minnesota

University of Mississippi

University of Oregon

University of Sioux Falls

University of Southern California, School of Pharmacy

University of Tennessee

University of Texas at Dallas

University of Utah

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Utah State University

UW Milwaukee

Virginia Tech

Warner Pacific University

Weill Cornell Medical College

West Virginia University

