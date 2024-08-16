Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Strategic Industry Report 2023-2030: Energy Efficient Compressors & Vacuum Pumps Rise in Popularity in Parallel to the Growing Pressure on Sustainability

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compressors and Vacuum Pumps - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps is estimated at US$37.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$51.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the compressors and vacuum pumps market is driven by several factors. The increasing industrialization and urbanization, particularly in emerging economies, are leading to higher demand for these devices in manufacturing, construction, and infrastructure projects. The rising emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability is driving the adoption of advanced compressors and vacuum pumps that offer improved performance with lower energy consumption. Technological advancements that enhance the reliability, durability, and operational efficiency of these systems are attracting more industries to upgrade their equipment.



Additionally, the expansion of sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and electronics, which require precise and reliable air and vacuum solutions, is propelling market growth. These factors, combined with continuous innovation and the increasing need for high-performance air and vacuum solutions, are ensuring robust growth in the compressors and vacuum pumps market, highlighting their critical role in modern industrial and commercial operations.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Positive Displacement Compressors segment, which is expected to reach US$28.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.0%. The Dynamic Compressors segment is also set to grow at 4.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $9.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.9% CAGR to reach $12.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Ariel Corporation, Atlas Copco AB, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 802 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $37.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $51.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

The Invisible Workhorse in Industrial Environments, the Evergreen Importance of "Compressed Air" Provides the Foundation for Growth in the Market

Ubiquitous Use of Compressed Air Makes Compressors & Vacuum Pumps, a Common Fixture in Modern Industries: Compressed Air Usage (in GWh/Year) in Industries Worldwide

Competition

Compressors and Vacuum Pumps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Vacuum Pumps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Compressors and Vacuum Pumps: A Rudimentary Overview

Influencer/Product/Technology Insights

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Energy Efficient Compressors & Vacuum Pumps Rise in Popularity in Parallel to the Growing Pressure on Sustainability

High Compressor Energy Costs Coupled With the Focus on Sustainability Drives Demand for Energy Efficient Compressors & Vacuum Pumps: Annual Compressor Energy Costs (in US$) by Horsepower (HP) Generated

Robust Consumption of Processed Foods & Ensuing Rise in Investments in Food Processing to Spur Demand for Compressors & Vacuum Pumps

Higher Consumption of Processed Foods Translates Into Increased Investments in Compressors and Vacuum Pumps in the Food Processing End-Use Industry

Global Investments in Oil & Gas Pipes Bodes Well for the Growth of Compressors

Strong Pipeline Development Activity Opens Parallel Opportunities for Growth of Compressors: Global Pipeline Development by Region (In Km) as of the Year 2024

Growing Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure Strengthens the Business Case for Compressors

Air Compressors in Power Plants to Benefit from Growing Energy Demand & Infrastructure Investments

Healthy Electricity Demand Inspires Hopes for Stable Growth for Compressors in the Power Generation End-Use Sector

Encouraging Outlook for Automobile Production to Drive Demand for Compressors in Manufacturing Plants

Promising Recovery in Automobile Production, Notwithstanding the Many Challenges, Offers Hope for Compressor Manufacturers

Progressively Improving Outlook for the Aerospace Industry Bodes Well for Compressors in the Aerospace Manufacturing Sector

Recovery in Air Passenger Traffic & Passenger Footfall Strengthens the Business Case for Investing in New Compressor & Vacuum Pump Systems in Production Plants

Focus on Quality of Care Drives Demand for Innovative Medical Air Compressors and Vacuum Systems

Growing GDP Share of Health Expenditure is a Positive Sign for Medical Compressors Used in a Wide Gamut of Medical Devices & Equipment

Boost in Pathology Instrument Sales Spurs Growth in the Medical Compressor Market

Oil-Free Compressors & Vacuum Pumps to Witness Smart Gains. Here's the Story

The Rising Wave of IIoT & the Ensuing Focus on Automation & Remote Monitoring Throws the Spotlight on Smart Compressors

AI Revolutionizes Compressors and Vacuum Pumps. Here's How

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 299 Featured)

Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH

Ariel Corporation

Atlas Copco AB

Baker Hughes Company

Bauer Compressors Inc.

Becker Pumps Corporation

Burckhardt Compression AG

Busch LLC

Dekker Vacuum Technologies, Inc.

Ebara Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

Gardner Denver

Graham Corporation

Ingersoll Rand, Inc.

Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH

Siemens AG

Sulzer Ltd.

Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Tuthill Corporation

ULVAC Technologies, Inc.

