Arc Flash Protection Strategic Industry Report 2023-2030: Dynamics in the World Manufacturing Sector Favor Expansion, Power Utilities Remain Major Consumers

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Arc Flash Protection - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Arc Flash Protection is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the arc flash protection market is driven by several factors, including heightened regulatory and safety standards, increasing awareness about workplace safety, and technological advancements in safety equipment. Regulatory bodies worldwide are tightening safety requirements to prevent occupational hazards associated with electrical work, compelling industries to adopt more effective arc flash protection measures. This regulatory pressure is coupled with a growing awareness among companies about the benefits of ensuring worker safety, which not only helps in compliance with laws but also enhances productivity and reduces downtime caused by accidents.

Technological innovations, such as smarter protective gear and more sophisticated electrical monitoring systems, are also significant market drivers. These technologies enhance the effectiveness of arc flash protection systems and increase their adoption across various industries, including manufacturing, energy, and construction. Moreover, as businesses increasingly prioritize sustainability and ethical operations, there is a broader adoption of practices that ensure employee safety, thereby fueling further growth in the arc flash protection market.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Arc Flash Control Systems segment, which is expected to reach US$1.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.3%. The Arc Flash Detection Systems segment is also set to grow at 4.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $597.8 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.6% CAGR to reach $317.9 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Honeywell International, Inc., ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 413 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Prelude to Arc Flash Protection

Thermal Impact of Arc Flash Temperatures: A Snapshot

Arc Flash Protection: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors

High Growth Opportunities Identified in Emerging Regions

Product Segment Analysis

Arc Flash Control Systems: The Dominant Segment

Rising Demand for Arc Flash Detection Accelerates Market Expansion

Arc Flash PPE Remain Highly Relevant

Global Economic Outlook: GDP Growth and Arc Flash Protection Market

Arc Flash Protection - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Dynamics in the World Manufacturing Sector Favor Expansion in Arc Flash Protection Market

Power Utilities Remain Major Consumers of Arc Flash Protection Equipment

Soaring Investments on Utilities Amid Rising Demand for Electricity Favors Growth

Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

Market Stands to Gain from Critical Importance of Electrical Safety in Oil & Gas Sector

Sustained Opportunities in Transportation & Infrastructure Sectors

Global Construction Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025

Arc Flash Regulations Steer Overall Momentum in the Market

NFPA 70E Standards

Arc-rated PPE Requirements: A Snapshot

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 33 Featured)

ABB (Switzerland)

Arcteq Oy (Finland)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (USA)

Eaton Corporation Inc. (USA)

G&W Electric Co. (USA)

Larsen & Toubro Limited (India)

Littelfuse, Inc. (USA)

Mors Smitt Technologies Inc. (USA)

PowerPoint Engineering, Ltd. (Ireland)

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

