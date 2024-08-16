Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Focus on Enhancing Payment Convenience Strengthens Business Case, Focus on Cost-Effective and Scalable Billing Solutions

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) is estimated at US$38.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$77.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the Direct Carrier Billing market is driven by several factors, including the increasing use of smartphones, the expanding availability of digital content, and the rising demand for convenient payment methods. The proliferation of smartphones has created a vast user base that relies on mobile devices for various transactions, making DCB an attractive option.



Additionally, the surge in digital content consumption, fueled by the popularity of streaming services, mobile gaming, and in-app purchases, has significantly boosted DCB transactions. Consumer behavior trends show a preference for quick and easy payment solutions, particularly among younger demographics who are more inclined to use mobile technology.



Technological advancements, such as improved network speeds and more secure billing platforms, have also played a crucial role in the growth of the DCB market. Furthermore, strategic partnerships between mobile operators, content providers, and payment processors have enhanced the DCB ecosystem, driving its adoption and integration across various sectors. These factors collectively contribute to the expanding footprint of DCB in the global payment landscape.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Android Platform segment, which is expected to reach US$46.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 11.3%. The iOS Platform segment is also set to grow at 9.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $10.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 13.6% CAGR to reach $15.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $38.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $77.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global



Bango.net Limited

Centrum Technologii Mobilnych Mobiltek sp. z o.o

Digital Virgo

Evina SAS

IBU Digital ltd

Identity Infotech

Kaleyra Inc

Mobivate

Monty Mobile

Netvariant

NomuPay

NTH AG

Telenity Inc

Telenor Linx

TIMWETECH

Wister SAS

