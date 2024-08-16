Middle East Complementary and Alternative Medicine (Traditional Alternative Medicine/Botanicals, Body Healing) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Intervention (Traditional Alternative Medicine/Botanicals, Body Healing), By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East complementary and alternative medicine market size is expected to reach USD 51.40 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 22.77% from 2024 to 2030

Complementary and alternative medicines (CAM) include remedies or treatments that are used instead of or as supplements with conventional allopathic treatments. The various types of complementary and alternative medicines include remedies based on traditional alternative medicine & botanicals, mind-healing techniques, body-healing therapies, external energy, and sensory healing.







The Middle Eastern region and its cultures offer lucrative opportunities to players in the complementary and alternative medicine market, owing to a history of commonly practiced spiritual healing techniques and herbal medicine, such as Unani, for the treatment of several disorders. As a result, traditional practitioners are a vital part of disease management in the region. Traditional alternative medicines and botanicals include naturopathic medicine, traditional Chinese medicine, and traditional Arabic medicine.



Due to the increasing burden of chronic diseases and the rising popularity of alternative medicines, several new healing centers are being launched in this space in the Middle East. For instance, in July 2021, the Lootah Group of Companies, in partnership with Kerala's Santhigiri Group, launched the Santhigiri Holistic Healthcare Centre in Dubai, which offers a range of complementary and alternative medicine varieties such as acupuncture, homeopathy, chiropractic, and yoga. Such centers are likely to boost the market over the forecast period.



The Middle East region has witnessed significant social and economic impact due to the coronavirus pandemic. The government authorities in this region are keen on promoting the use of traditional alternatives in COVID-19 treatment, however, it is imperative to cater to the conventional research standards devised for all the other drug candidates. In addition, in the recent past, WHO has also acknowledged and stated that CAM exhibits several benefits, that may assist in the effective, safe, and maximum at-home management of COVID-19 symptoms.



Furthermore, an increase in the geriatric population in the region is expected to boost the market growth in the region. According to WHO, in 2050, 80% of older people (above 60) will be living in low- and middle-income countries. Commonly, older people are increasingly choosing CAM treatments, especially acupuncture, herbal products, bloodletting, medical massage, cauterization, and religious rituals. In addition, certain disease conditions such as back pain, insomnia, Alzheimer's disease, and colds are associated with the use of complementary and alternative medicine among older people.



On the other hand, key challenges faced by the Middle Eastern population using complementary and alternative medicine, are the lack of well-documented data pertaining to the efficacy of CAM therapeutic interventions, lack of robust support from doctors, physicians, and professionals toward incorporation of CAM in conventional treatment options, and fewer number of CAM training programs. However various conferences are being held in the region on complementary and alternative medicine to overcome the challenges associated to CAM therapies. For instance, CAM therapies 2022 conference organized by Pulsus is scheduled on the fifth and sixth of December in Dubai, UAE. Such platforms in the region are helping to share, promote and encourage advancements in complementary & alternative medicine.



Middle East Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market Report Highlights

By intervention, the traditional alternative medicine and botanicals segment held the dominant share owing to a history of commonly practiced spiritual healing techniques and herbal medicine, such as Unani, for the treatment of several disorders

By application, the stress, anxiety, and depression segment dominates the market in 2023. Due to the rapid increase in lifestyle-associated changes, growing geopolitical pressures, and the resultant rise in mental health-associated conditions in the region

By distribution channel, the direct distribution segment held a larger share in 2023. This is attributed to the high rates of self-prescribed use of complementary and alternative medicine products, particularly botanicals and traditional medicines

Saudi Arabia dominated the global market in 2023 due to the growing popularity of CAM coupled with the presence of government bodies is expected to drive market growth in Saudi Arabia

The UAE is projected to grow considerably in the future due to the increasing popularity of CAM in the country. For instance, according to a survey conducted by DHCC (Dubai Healthcare City), around 48% of the country's people tried CAM and around 55% were happy with the results

Companies Featured

Arab Yoga Foundation

Soul Warrior

Sukoon Yoga Center

Halo Aura

InTouch Clinic

Landmark Fitness Limited

Osana

Erada Center for Treatment and Rehab

Bluetreelinics.com

House of Nature Medical Center LLC

Zen Yoga

Earthy Center

German Medical Center FZ-LLC

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $51.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.7% Regions Covered Middle East





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Middle East Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Growing awareness about wellness medicine

3.2.1.2. Growing recognition and coverage

3.2.1.3. Government initiatives and changing regulatory status

3.2.1.4. Demographic changes driving the demand

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Lack of clinical data

3.2.2.2. Lack of insurance coverage

3.3. Middle East Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4. Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario

3.5. Consumer Behavior Analysis



Chapter 4. Middle East Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market: Treatment Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Middle East Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market: Intervention Dashboard

4.2. Middle East Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market: Intervention Movement Analysis

4.3. Middle East Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market by Intervention, (USD Million), 2018 - 2030

4.4. Traditional Alternative Medicine/Botanicals

4.4.1. Traditional alternative medicine/botanicals market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Ayurveda

4.4.3. Traditional Arabic medicine

4.4.4. Naturopathic Medicine

4.4.5. Homeopathy

4.5. Mind Healing

4.5.1. Mind healing market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Transcendental meditation

4.5.3. Neuro-linguistic programming

4.6. Body Healing

4.6.1. Body healing market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.6.2. Yoga

4.6.3. Chiropractic

4.6.4. Acupuncture

4.6.5. Kinesiology

4.6.6. Reflexology

4.7. External Energy

4.7.1. External energy market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.7.2. Electromagnetic therapy

4.7.3. Reiki

4.7.4. Chakra

4.8. Sensory Healing

4.8.1. Sensory healing market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.8.2. Aromatherapy

4.8.3. Sound Healing



Chapter 5. Middle East Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Middle East Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market: Application Dashboard

5.2. Middle East Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.3. Middle East Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Application, (USD Million), 2018 - 2030

5.4. Stress, Anxiety, and Depression

5.5. Cardiovascular Diseases

5.6. Diabetes

5.7. Obesity

5.8. Infertility



Chapter 6. Middle East Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Middle East Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market: Distribution Channel Dashboard

6.2. Middle East Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis

6.3. Middle East Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Distribution Channel, (USD Million), 2018 - 2030

6.4. Direct Distribution

6.5. E-Distribution



Chapter 7. Middle East Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Intervention, Application, Distribution Channel

7.1. Regional Dashboard

7.2. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

7.2.1. Saudi Arabia

7.2.1.1. Key country dynamics

7.2.1.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.2.1.3. Competitive scenario

7.2.1.4. Saudi Arabia market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.2.2. South Africa

7.2.3. Mexico

7.2.4. Egypt

7.2.5. UAE

7.2.6. Israel

7.2.7. Oman

7.2.8. Kuwait

7.2.9. Qatar

7.2.10. Bahrain



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company/Competition Categorization

8.2. Vendor Landscape

8.2.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

8.2.2. Key customers

8.2.3. Key company market share analysis, 2023

8.2.4. Company Profile

8.2.4.1. Company overview

8.2.4.2. Financial performance

8.2.4.3. Product benchmarking

8.2.4.4. Strategic initiatives



