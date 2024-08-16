U.S. Ketamine Clinics Market Report 2024-2030: Depression, Anxiety, PTSD, On-site Therapy, Online Therapy Size, Share, & Trends Analysis

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Ketamine Clinics Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Treatment (Depression, Anxiety, PTSD, Others), By Therapy (On-site Therapy, Online Therapy), And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. ketamine clinics market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.90 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.60% from 2024 to 2030

The market's growth can be attributed to the increase in mental health awareness, the ongoing opioid crisis, and an increasing number of ketamine clinics across the U.S. According to SAMHSA, in 2022, about 19.86% of adults, which is nearly 50 million people, had some form of mental illness, with 4.91% experiencing severe mental health conditions. The prevalence of mental illness varied by state, ranging from 16.37% in New Jersey to 26.86% in Utah.







Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the mental health of adults, leading to an increased demand for innovative treatments. A survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 39.3% of adults in the U.S. reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder in February 2021, a significant increase from pre-pandemic levels. This increase in mental health issues has created the need for effective and rapid treatments, further driving the growth of the market in the U.S.



Moreover, the growing consolidation of local service providers with major ketamine clinic providers to offer ketamine treatments in the U.S. is expected to increase opportunities in the market. Market players are undertaking various strategic initiatives to increase their capabilities, improve competencies, and expand their service portfolios. For instance, in October 2023[, Nue Life Health was acquired by a venture studio specializing in psychedelic healthcare. This acquisition aligned with the studio's mission to advance innovative treatments in the mental wellness space, particularly through the use of psychedelic therapies.



Based on treatment, the depression segment held the largest market share in 2023. This can be attributed to the growing number of American adults burdened with severe major depression.

Based on therapy, the on-site therapy segment dominated the market with the largest market share in 2023 owing to the growing acceptance of ketamine therapy for mental health disorders which has led to an expansion of clinics in the U.S.

In February 2024, Avesta Ketamine and Wellness entered into a partnership with Veteran Affairs (VA) to provide free ketamine therapy to veterans across Maryland, Bethesda, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC. This initiative was expected to help veterans with substance abuse disorder, chronic pain, anxiety, PTSD, and treatment-resistant depression.

NY Ketamine Infusions

Stella MSO LLC dba Field Trip Health

Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles

Klarity Clinic (Tebra Inc.)

Vitalitas Denver Ketamine Infusion Center

Mindbloom, Inc.

Nue Life Health (NueCo Holdings, P.B.C.)

Better U, Inc.

Innerwell (KBS, Inc.)

Klarisana Health

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered United States





Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. U.S. Ketamine Clinics Market

2.1.1. Market Snapshot

2.1.2. Segment Snapshot

2.1.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Trends and Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1. Growing demand for effective mental health treatments

3.3.1.2. Growing acceptance of ketamine's therapeutic potential

3.3.1.3. Increasing investment and partnerships in ketamine clinics

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1. Potential side effects and risks associated with ketamine therapy

3.3.2.2. Easy accessibility for alternative treatments

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Treatment Business Analysis

4.1. U.S. Ketamine Clinics Market: Treatment Movement Analysis

4.2. U.S. Ketamine Clinics Market: Treatment Segment Dashboard

4.3. Treatment Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

4.4. U.S. Ketamine Clinics Market Estimates & Forecast, by Treatment

4.5. Depression

4.6. Anxiety

4.7. PTSD

4.8. Others



Chapter 5. Therapy Business Analysis

5.1. U.S. Ketamine Clinics Market: Therapy Movement Analysis

5.2. U.S. Ketamine Clinics Market: Therapy Segment Dashboard

5.3. Therapy Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

5.4. U.S. Ketamine Clinics Market Estimates & Forecast, by Therapy

5.5. On-site Therapy

5.6. Online Therapy



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Company Categorization

6.2. Company Market Position Analysis

6.3. Strategy Mapping

6.3.1. Partnership/Collaboration/Alliance

6.3.2. New Service Launch

6.3.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

6.3.4. Others

6.4. Company Profiles/Listing

6.4.1. Overview

6.4.2. Financial performance

6.4.3. Service benchmarking

6.4.4. Strategic initiatives



