Udder Health Market is Projected to be US$ 1,884.76 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2032 | Polaris Market Research (PMR)

New York, USA, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The global udder health market size is predicted to grow from USD 1,120.34 million in 2023 to USD 1,884.76 million by 2032. It is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2024 to 2032, according to the latest research report by Polaris Market Research.

Market Introduction:

What is Udder Health?

Udder health indicates to a health illness procedure in dairy production arrangements with insinuation for creativity, animal wellbeing, and public health. This zestful and intricate procedure is moderated by dairy producers and the dairy industry human framework that needs to be comprehended from the communication of several comprehension classifications. Within the grouping of conventional epidemiology dependent on probability elements and illnesses, the comprehension of udder health is dependent on probability elements and from the comprehension of the disease itself. The probability elements are bracketed in anatomic and physiological attributes, elements connected to milking and production, health-connected implementation, environmental probability elements, recognition of pathogens, and antibiotic vulnerability.

The udder health market is witnessing substantial demand owing to firms inventing and advancing contemporary commodities and services with progression in veterinary medicine and, thus, technology. This indulges the progressing requirements of the dairy industry and consumer anticipation for secure and healthy dairy foods, thus enhancing market growth.

Udder Health Market Report Attributes

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2023 USD 1,120.34 million Market value in 2032 USD 1,884.76 million CAGR 6.0% from 2024-2032 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast period 2024-2032

Key Highlights of the Report:

Various factors, including growing consumer demand for green dairy commodities, elevated consciousness of animal welfare problems, and stringent directives connected to milk quality and hygiene, are driving the market for udder health.

The market is primarily segmented based on animal, product, veterinary care, disease, and region.

Europe dominated the market with the largest udder health market share.

Udder Health Market Key Players:

AHV International

AR Brown Co., Ltd.

Blackmango Herb

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Ecolab

Koru Diagnostics Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Orffa

Top Market Developments:

Growth Drivers and Trends:

: Growing pervasiveness of mastitis due to its sizeable profitable and animal welfare influence. Mastitis is a redness of the udder that is normally created by bacterial contamination. It causes reduced milk production, lesser milk grade, and escalated veterinary prices. Improved Hygiene Practices : Dairy farmers are growingly funding deterrent and therapeutic solutions such as enhanced cleanliness practices and herd handling arrangements. Farmers utilize therapeutic solutions to sustain udder health, improving ingenuity and expediency. This orients with consumer demand for high-standard dairy commodities from healthy cows, supporting the udder health market growth.

: Dairy farmers are growingly funding deterrent and therapeutic solutions such as enhanced cleanliness practices and herd handling arrangements. Farmers utilize therapeutic solutions to sustain udder health, improving ingenuity and expediency. This orients with consumer demand for high-standard dairy commodities from healthy cows, supporting the udder health market growth. Progressive Technologies: The market is experiencing notable growth as farmers use progressive instruments and technologies to enhance all features of dairy farming, involving observing livestock and milk production and over. Firms in the market are underscoring the advantages of utilizing data-propelled analytics and mechanization to permit dairy farmers to render illuminated settlements that improve productivity, efficacy, and desirability.

Which Region Leads the Udder Health Sector?

: The European region dominated the udder health industry with the largest revenue share. The region’s dominance in the market can be attributed to advancements in technology that have notably improved the handling of udder health in dairy livestock. For instance, in July 2024, Sainsbury partnered with Vet Vision AI, a firm connected with the University of Nottingham, to merge AI veterinary technology targeted at estimating and encouraging affirmative animal happiness on dairy farms. Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the udder health market over the estimated period. This is due to the obtainability of commodities and solutions that improve and protect the udder health of dairy cows.





Segmental Overview:

By Animal Outlook:

Dairy Cattle

Others (Sheep, Goat, etc.)

By Product Outlook:

Pharmaceuticals

Devices

Supplements

By Veterinary Care Setting Outlook:

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Dairy Farms

By Disease Outlook:

Clinical Mastitis

Others

By Region Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

