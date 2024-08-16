Automotive Sunroof Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 19.36 billion by 2032 | Driven by Consumers Pursuit of Convenience | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automotive Sunroof Market Share is estimated to reach USD 19.36 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 11.2% over 2024-2032. Technological advances relating to glass and sunroof mechanisms, luxury, and eco-friendliness will enable the automotive sunroof market to expand further in near future.

Key Players:

The major players in Automotive Sunroof Market report are, AutoMobile Parts Industry Co., Ltd, Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., Webasto Group, Magna International Inc., Wuxi Ming-Fang Inteva Products, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd, Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd, Zhejiang Wanchao Electric Co., Ltd, Johnan Manufacturing Inc., Wuhu Mosentek Automobile Technology Co., Ltd, and other key players.

The booming demand for upscale autos with luxury attributes and latest technology is a major driving factor.

Today, sunroofs are linked with high-end car models that boost the overall in-car experience. More importantly, an expanding middle class population has made comfort and aesthetic enhancements a priority hence sunroofs have become a must-have accessory.

The growing preference among consumers for lighter interiors can also be considered as it is one of the primary reasons why people seek cars with sunroofs. In addition, Sunroof technology development including improved materials, energy efficiency and innovative opening mechanisms have increased its market appeal.

There are opportunities to penetrate lower vehicle segments over the forecast period.

Historically associated with luxury cars only, the perception of sunroofs has changed due to evolving customer tastes and technological advancements that could make them more accessible and economical for mass-market automobiles. Similarly, researching alternative types of sunroofs like panoramic roofs or retractable hardtops would enable firms meet their varied customers’ needs while creating new market niches out of them.

Other areas where potential lies include integrating advanced features such as smart glass technology which adapts light and heat transmission depending on environmental conditions into the product line of companies dealing with sunroof.

Automotive Sunroof Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 7.45 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 19.36 billion CAGR 11.2% Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Growth Drivers The growing popularity of sunroofs in SUVs is expected to significantly drive the automotive sunroof market.

Consumer Demand for Safety, Comfort, and Advanced Technologies in Vehicles drives the automotive sunroof market.

Consumer Demand for Safety, Comfort, and Advanced Technologies in Vehicles drives the automotive sunroof market. Major Regions Covered North America

Europe Eastern Europe Western Europe

Middle East & Africa Middle East Africa

Latin America

Challenges:

High integration expenses and the cost of fixing pose a vital challenge. Sunroofs are complex products and require specialized manufacturing or fitting, which causes an increase in vehicle costs.

Additionally, issues like water infiltration, noise disturbance and failure can lead to customer dissatisfaction and expensive repairs. Also, stringent safety standards constraint designs and escalate development costs.

The automotive sunroof market is segmented by vehicle type that include luxury segment, premium vehicles as well as economy cars.

Historically, luxury cars have dominated the sunroof market owing to their focus on upscale features and enhanced driving experience. However, increased demand for comfort and style has seen sunroof adoption rise significantly across premium as well as economy segments.

Another important form of segmentation is based on sunroof types such as panoramic sunroofs among others like tilt-and-slide options or pop-up roofs. While panoramic ones give a wider view area hence, they are increasingly becoming popular; tilt-and-slide options offer flexibility.

Sunroofs are in high demand because they improve indoor ambiance, enhance ventilation, and create an illusion of space.

Additionally, rising popularity of SUVs and luxury vehicles that normally have sunroofs as standard or optional extras has pushed the market further forward. As noted by Chu et al (2015), the development of urban infrastructure in India and other South-Eastern Asian nations has led to a fast-growing automotive market. Technological advancements, evolving consumer preferences and favourable government policies will continue to provide growth impetus for the APAC’s auto sunroof industry.

Competitive Landscape:

Tier-1 suppliers are established in nature but there are also emerging ones in the automotive sunroof market. This is evident from their focus on product portfolios, cost-effectiveness, R&D efforts, etc. Having a strong R&D backbone and well-established supply chains give Tier-1 suppliers a significant market share.

Nevertheless, new entrants especially from Asia are increasing the competitive intensity among all firms. These newcomers offer lower prices while promoting innovation-based sunroof features thus undermining incumbents’ monopoly power over this market segment.

Furthermore, collaborations between sunroof manufacturers and automotive OEMs are becoming increasingly common, leading to the development of customized sunroof systems.

Key Takeaways:

The automobile sunroof market is registering immense growth owing to increasing consumer preference for sophisticated vehicle features.

The market has seen a preference shift towards panoramic sunroofs that give a bigger view. This has made the product attractive in all automobiles since they increase ventilation, allow natural light and make the vehicles look more expensive.

Nonetheless, integration and maintenance costs are still high thus posing a challenge. Nevertheless, there is an ongoing trend toward incorporation of solar panels into sunroofs especially among electric car manufacturers.

