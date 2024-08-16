The Dickey Foundation Presents Multiple Grants Around National Non-Profit Day

Dallas, TX, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dickey Foundation is presenting five first responder grants to deserving first responder teams across the country during the entire month of August.

August is often known for back to school, but it’s also a month for giving! August 17th is National Non-Profit Day and this year the Dickey Foundation is partnering alongside many of their Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchise store Owner/Operators to provide a variety of safety equipment to local first responders teams in communities throughout Nevada, California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Nevada: On August 8 th, a presentation of $10,000 to provide armor for the Reno EMS paramedics alongside Dickey’s Owner/Operator Kevin Ware

On August 8 a presentation of $10,000 to provide armor for the paramedics alongside Dickey’s Owner/Operator Kevin Ware California: On August 12 th, a Foundation grant of $8,000 providing the Roseville Police Department four drones with Dickey’s Owner/Operator Amrit Randhawa

On August 12 a Foundation grant of $8,000 providing the four drones with Dickey’s Owner/Operator Amrit Randhawa New Jersey: On August 24 th , a Foundation grant of $10,000 to provide rescue gear and protective equipment for the Whiting Fire Department with Dickey’s Owner/Operator Gary Mulligan

On August 24 , a Foundation grant of $10,000 to provide rescue gear and protective equipment for the with Dickey’s Owner/Operator Gary Mulligan Pennsylvania: On August 22 nd , the Northeast Adams Fire Department will be presented with a Foundation Grant valued at more than $5,500 for helmets, eye protection and wildfire suits for 10 responders with Dickey’s Owner/Operator Dennis Dacheux.

On August 22 , the will be presented with a Foundation Grant valued at more than $5,500 for helmets, eye protection and wildfire suits for 10 responders with Dickey’s Owner/Operator Dennis Dacheux. Texas: On August 26th, The Dickey Foundation will provide a grant valued at almost $10,000 for new radios and communications equipment to the Jacksboro Police Department.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Dickey Foundation and continue supporting these hardworking first responder teams” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. “The safely and well-being of the brave men and women of these communities remains a top priority for our brand.”

Want to contribute to local first responder groups? Guests visiting any Dickey’s Barbecue Pit store can help support first responders and The Dickey Foundation by purchasing a Big Yellow Cup, where a portion of the proceeds go to the foundation, or by making a donation at your local barbecue restaurant.

“At Dickey’s we appreciate our franchise Owner/Operators joining forces with the Dickey Foundation to support their communities first responder heros ,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO Dickey’s Capital Group. “We encourage you to stop by your local Dickey’s an be a part of doing both well and good by purchasing a Big Yellow Cup to support your first responders!”

For information on how to apply for a local first responder grant, you can visit The Dickey Foundation website at https://www.thedickeyfoundation.org/grant-process.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world's largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey.

