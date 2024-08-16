Shark Club Bar & Grill is set to bid a sad farewell to its Calgary Deerfoot Meadows location this year

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier today, Shark Club Sports Bar and Grill announced that they will be bidding a sad farewell to one of their two Calgary locations. The doors of Shark Club Deerfoot Meadows will be closing for the final time on Sunday 29th September, and ceasing operations from Monday 30th September.





For over 12 Years, the South Calgary team has prided itself on fostering a great experience for all, whether it’s been providing the perfect home base to watch a game or simply celebrating the big moments in life with friends.

“It’s been a tough decision to make and marks the end of an era for us in this locality,” says Chris Chang, Brand Leader and Vice President of Operations, at Shark Club. “We are so grateful to all of our regular patrons, visiting guests, and the local Deerfoot Meadows community for their support throughout the years.”





“We’d also like to take this moment to share our sincere gratitude to the many team members, both past and present, who have looked after all those who’ve chosen to eat or raise a toast with us. We hope that guests will have the chance to join us for one last time before we finish our final service on Sunday, August 29.”

Thankfully it’s not all bad news as the popular all-inclusive sporting restaurant brand’s Calgary North location will continue to operate, ensuring the local community still has the opportunity to enjoy all the comforts of true Canadian hospitality, while cheering on their favourite teams. For full information on the secondary location and its’ full opening hours details, please visit sharkclub.com or on social @sharkclub.





ABOUT SHARK CLUB SPORTS BAR & GRILL

In 1993, John Teti & Roger Gibson opened the first Shark Club Sports Bar & Grill restaurant on West Georgia Street in downtown Vancouver. Located within the Sandman Hotel, John & Roger were tenants of the renowned Northland Properties founder, Bob Gaglardi. They quickly fostered a strong relationship with the Gaglardi family and together they opened 14 Shark Club locations in tandem with new Sandman Hotel locations across Canada, the U.K., and the U.S.

A true home-grown brand, they aim to strike the perfect balance between sports bar classics & signature menu items, while providing all the creature comforts and showcasing true Canadian hospitality.

