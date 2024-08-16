Ophthalmic Drugs Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Demand for OTC Eye Medications, and Increasing Global Incidence of Eye Diseases Like Glaucoma and AMD Bolsters the $56 Billion Market

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmic Drugs - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Ophthalmic Drugs is estimated at US$36.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$56.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the ophthalmic drugs market is driven by several factors, including the aging global population and increasing prevalence of ocular diseases. Technological advancements in drug delivery systems that enhance drug bioavailability and patient compliance are also significant contributors to market growth.

Additionally, the rising demand for more effective treatment options with fewer side effects encourages ongoing research and development. The expansion of this market is further supported by regulatory approvals for new innovative drugs, which are rapidly integrated into clinical practice. Moreover, increased healthcare spending and improved patient awareness about eye health contribute to the growth of the ophthalmic drugs market.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Prescription Drugs segment, which is expected to reach US$34.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.9%. The OTC Drugs segment is also set to grow at 6.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $10.0 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.0% CAGR to reach $12.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AbbVie, Inc., Alcon, Inc., Bausch + Lomb., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 478 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $36.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $56.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Ophthalmic Drugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Global Incidence of Eye Diseases Like Glaucoma and AMD

Technological Breakthroughs in Targeted Drug Delivery

Growth in Demand for Over-the-Counter (OTC) Eye Medications

Impact of Diabetes and Other Systemic Diseases on Eye Health

Innovations in Biologics for Severe Eye Conditions

Regulatory Support for Faster Drug Approval in Ophthalmology

Challenges and Opportunities in Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment

Advances in Genetics and Personalized Ophthalmic Treatments

Global Trends in Healthcare Spending on Vision Care

Environmental and Lifestyle Factors Affecting Eye Health

Patent Cliffs and the Introduction of Generic Drugs

Impact of Patient Compliance on Treatment Outcomes

Role of Artificial Intelligence in Predicting Treatment Efficacies

R&D Investments and Collaborations in Pharma Industry

Awareness Campaigns Targeting Preventative Eye Care

Ethical and Regulatory Challenges in Ophthalmic Drug Trials

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 25 Featured)

AbbVie, Inc.

Alcon, Inc.

Bausch + Lomb.

Bayer AG

GSK plc

Merck & Co., Inc

Nicox SA

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris, Inc.

Zhaoke Ophthalmology Pharmaceutical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j85g4l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment