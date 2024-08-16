Banknotes Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Rising Focus on Aesthetics and Design Enhances Appeal, Technological Innovations in Anti-counterfeiting Measures, Growing Adoption of Polymer Banknotes

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Banknotes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Banknotes is estimated at US$7.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$9.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the banknotes market is driven by several factors. The increasing global population and economic growth in emerging markets have led to a higher demand for physical currency. Despite the rise of digital payment methods, cash remains a vital component of everyday transactions, particularly in regions with limited access to banking infrastructure. Technological advancements in banknote security and durability are also driving market growth, as countries seek to modernize their currency to combat counterfeiting and reduce costs associated with replacing damaged notes.



Furthermore, the need for new denominations and commemorative issues to mark significant events or anniversaries stimulates production and innovation in the banknote industry. These factors collectively ensure robust growth in the banknotes market, meeting the evolving demands of global economies while maintaining the integrity and trust in physical currency.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the State-Owned Banknote segment, which is expected to reach US$7.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.7%. The Commercial Banknote segment is also set to grow at 3.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.5% CAGR to reach $1.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.8% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Secure and Durable Banknotes Propels Market Growth

Technological Innovations in Anti-counterfeiting Measures Strengthen Business Case

Increasing Adoption of Polymer Banknotes Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Impact of Digital Payments on Banknote Circulation Dynamics

Rising Awareness of Environmental and Sustainability Issues Drives Demand for Eco-friendly Banknotes

Collaboration between Central Banks and Security Printers Enhances Product Development

Impact of COVID-19 on Cash Usage Patterns Influences Market Adaptation

Growing Use of Advanced Security Features

Rising Focus on Banknote Aesthetics and Design Enhances Market Appeal

Increasing Demand for High-denomination Banknotes

Innovations in Banknote Printing Technologies Enhance Efficiency

Growing Awareness of Cash Handling and Processing Solutions Sustains Market

Rising Demand for Commemorative and Collector Banknotes Propels Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 86 Featured)

Banque de France

Bundesdruckerei GmbH

Canadian Bank Note Company, Limited

CCL Secure Pty Ltd

Crane & Co., Inc. (dba Crane Currency)

De La Rue plc

Fabrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre - Real Casa de la Moneda (FNMT-RCM)

Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

Hong Kong Note Printing Limited

Joint Stock Company Goznak"

National Printing Bureau

Note Printing Australia Limited

Orell Fussli AG

Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL)

The Security Printing Corp. Bangladesh Ltd.

