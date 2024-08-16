Sorghum Global Strategic Industry Report 2023-2030: Rising Demand in Alcoholic Beverages and Integration in Plant-Based Dietary Trends Expands Market Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sorghum - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth in the sorghum market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements in crop management and breeding, increased adoption by the food and beverage industry, and shifting consumer preferences. Recent developments in genetic research and biotechnology have led to more resilient sorghum strains that offer higher yields and improved resistance to pests and diseases.

This technological progress has encouraged more farmers to cultivate sorghum, particularly in regions vulnerable to climate change. In the food industry, sorghum's gluten-free property has made it a popular alternative to traditional cereals, aligning with growing consumer demand for gluten-free products.



Additionally, its use in the production of biofuels has expanded due to technological improvements in fermentation processes, making it a more efficient and appealing option for bioenergy. Consumer trends towards more sustainable and nutritious food sources have further bolstered the market for sorghum, as individuals increasingly seek out crops that are both environmentally friendly and beneficial for health.

Together, these factors are propelling the sorghum market toward a more prominent position in the global agricultural landscape, highlighting its potential as a key resource for meeting the food, energy, and environmental challenges of the future.



