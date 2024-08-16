Medical Mobility Aids Global Business Analysis Report 2024: Market to Reach $15 Billion by 2030, Driven by Demand for Customizable Mobility Solutions, Robotics Integration, & Expansion of Remote Care

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Mobility Aids - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Medical Mobility Aids is estimated at US$11.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$15.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the medical mobility aids market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, increased healthcare spending, and changing consumer behaviors. Innovations such as electric-powered wheelchairs and scooters, GPS-equipped and IoT-enabled devices for user safety and navigation, and lightweight composite materials for easier maneuverability are transforming the market. There is also a growing trend towards personalization and aesthetics in mobility aids, reflecting consumer desires not just for functionality but for stylish designs that complement their lifestyles.



Increased healthcare spending by governments and individuals alike is facilitating wider access to these advanced mobility solutions, enabling better quality care and independence for users. Moreover, consumer behavior is shifting towards preventive healthcare measures and mobility maintenance, further influencing the demand for products that can provide long-term mobility support. These factors collectively contribute to the robust growth of the medical mobility aids market, highlighting its critical role in enhancing the autonomy and quality of life for individuals with mobility challenges.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Wheelchairs segment, which is expected to reach US$9.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.1%. The Walkers segment is also set to grow at 2.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $3.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.5% CAGR to reach $3.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Benmor Medical Ltd., Besco Medical Ltd, Direct Healthcare Group, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Medical Mobility Aids - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Aging Global Population Drives Demand for Medical Mobility Aids

Government Policies and Support for Disabled Individuals Expand Market Opportunities

Impact of Healthcare Reforms on Accessibility and Affordability of Mobility Aids

Innovations in Smart and Connected Mobility Devices

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Sustains Demand for Mobility Solutions

Expanding Home Healthcare Services Generate Demand for Mobility Aids

Integration of AI and Robotics in Mobility Aids Enhances Functionality

Strong Consumer Demand for Customizable and Adaptive Mobility Solutions

Expansion of Telemedicine and Remote Care Supporting Mobility Aid Utilization

Exploring the Importance of Ergonomics in Mobility Aid Design

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 86 Featured)

Benmor Medical Ltd.

Besco Medical Ltd

Direct Healthcare Group

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Etac AB

Evolution Technologies Inc.

GF Health Products, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd.

Medline Industries LP

Meyra GmbH

NOVA Medical Products

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Permobil AB

Sunrise Medical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/meu7wz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment