Pericarditis Drugs Global Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Patent Expiries and Surge of Generics in the Market, Increasing Incidence of Cardiac Disorders Driving Demand

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pericarditis Drugs - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Pericarditis Drugs is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$4.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The report forecasts significant growth in the Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) segment, which is expected to reach $2.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.7%. The Colchicine Drugs segment is also projected to grow at a 2.8% CAGR over the analysis period. In the regional analysis, the U.S. market is estimated at $1.0 billion in 2023, while China is forecasted to grow impressively at a 6.7% CAGR, reaching $969.0 million by 2030. The report also highlights growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

It provides comprehensive market data, including independent analysis of annual sales and forecasts in USD from 2023 to 2030. Additionally, the report offers detailed regional insights and company profiles of major players like AbbVie Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. Subscribers will benefit from complimentary updates for one year to stay informed on the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 289 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Pericarditis Drugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Incidence of Cardiac Disorders Driving Demand for Pericarditis Treatment

Advances in Targeted Therapy for Autoimmune-Related Pericarditis

Development of Novel Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Patient Awareness and Growing Demand for Early Treatment

Challenges in Diagnosis and Treatment of Recurrent Pericarditis

Regulatory Support for Fast-Tracking Critical Cardiovascular Drugs

Adoption of Combination Therapies for Enhanced Treatment Outcomes

Research Funding for Cardiovascular Diseases Influencing Market Dynamics

Technological Advances in Diagnostic Methods for Early Detection

Patent Expiries and the Surge of Generics in the Market

Strategic Alliances Among Biopharmaceuticals for Drug Development

Global Initiatives to Reduce Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases

Impact of Lifestyle Changes on Incidence and Management of Pericarditis

Integration of Pharmacogenomics in Personalized Medication

Growing Role of AI in Clinical Trials and Drug Development

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 52 Featured)

AbbVie Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.

Dr. Reddy`s Laboratories Ltd

Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Lupin Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Novartis International AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel)

Viatris Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o06lt6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment