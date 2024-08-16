Matthew D. Shaffer of Schecter, Shaffer & Harris LLP Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America® 2025 Edition for Admiralty and Maritime Law

HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schecter, Shaffer & Harris LLP is proud to announce that Managing Partner Matthew D. Shaffer has been honored with inclusion in the 31ˢᵗ edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, recognizing his exceptional work in Admiralty and Maritime Law. This prestigious accolade is a testament to Mr. Shaffer’s expertise, dedication, and leadership within the legal community.



The Best Lawyers in America® recognition is one of the legal industry’s most respected honors. For over 40 years, it has served as a leading benchmark for legal excellence and integrity across the United States. Recipients are selected through an exhaustive peer-review process that involves evaluations by thousands of top legal professionals. This year's edition represents a significant milestone, with over 250,000 voters participating in the process.

Matthew D. Shaffer’s recognition reflects his outstanding commitment to defending the rights of individuals affected by maritime accidents. With decades of experience, Shaffer has earned a reputation for providing unparalleled legal representation in some of the most complex and challenging cases within the Admiralty and Maritime Law sector.

In response to this recognition, Matthew D. Shaffer commented:

"It’s an incredible honor to be recognized by my peers in this year's Best Lawyers in America® publication. Admiralty and Maritime Law is a demanding field that requires constant diligence and a deep understanding of the complexities involved. I’m proud to lead a team at Schecter, Shaffer & Harris LLP that shares my commitment to delivering justice and making a positive impact in our clients’ lives.”

This latest recognition further solidifies Schecter, Shaffer & Harris LLP’s status as a leading firm in maritime law and reflects the firm’s unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and client service.

About Schecter, Shaffer & Harris LLP

Schecter, Shaffer & Harris LLP. is a premier personal injury and maritime law firm based in Houston, Texas. With a focus on fighting for justice and protecting the rights of individuals affected by maritime and personal injury incidents, the firm is dedicated to delivering top-tier legal services and obtaining favorable outcomes for its clients.

