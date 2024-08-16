Ferrellgas Awards Scholarships to 14 Students as Part of the Ferrellgas Scholarship Program

LIBERTY, Mo., Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR), a leading nationwide propane logistics company, is proud to award scholarships to 14 students across the country as they embark on their fall semester. We are excited to help Fuel Life Simply for them and their families and thrilled to contribute to their educational journey.



Since 1992, the Ferrellgas Scholarship Program has provided financial assistance to the dependent children of employees of Ferrellgas and Blue Rhino, America’s premier propane tank exchange brand. The program supports students who are furthering their education at degree-granting, post-secondary institutions, and trade schools. To be eligible, applicants must show substantial academic capability, engage in school activities, and meet certain financial requirements. Since the program’s founding, more than 200 scholarships have been granted to students pursuing their education.

Ferrellgas is proud to announce this year’s recipients:

Kyra Arneson - Grand Canyon University, majoring in Nursing.

Lydia Bowman - Colorado Mesa University, majoring in Pre-Vet Tech.

Hailee Bussard - Cuesta College, majoring in Psychology.

James Graham - Purdue University, majoring in Engineering.

Alannah Hair - Avila University, majoring in Nursing.

Josie Hughes - Midway University, majoring in Animal/Veterinary Sciences (Pre-Vet).

Nevaeh Johnson - Pennsylvania State University, majoring in International Politics.

Ashlyn Keith - the University of Idaho, majoring in Ecosystems Ecology/Fisheries Science.

Alyce MacDonald - the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse, majoring in Elementary Education.

Valeria Magana - Reedley College, majoring in Civil Engineering.

Jenna Reidhead - Utah State University, majoring in Speech-Language Pathology.

Ashlynn Sarver - Radford University, majoring in Communication Sciences & Disorders.

Janet Seidl - the University of Wisconsin, Madison, majoring in Information Science.

Rylie Swinford - Illinois State University, majoring in Environmental Science.

Ferrellgas President and CEO Tamria Zertuche said, “We take great pride in being able to help these students pursue their academic achievements through the Ferrellgas Scholarship Program. Education is so important, and we wish every scholarship recipient the best of luck as they begin the fall semester.”

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at more than 65,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 29, 2023. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com .