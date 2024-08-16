Bikes and Ride-Ons Global Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Expansion of Bike-Sharing Programs Sustains Demand, Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Transportation Generates Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bikes and Ride-Ons - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Bikes and Ride-Ons is estimated at US$17.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$32.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the bikes and ride-ons market is driven by several factors. The increasing awareness among parents about the benefits of physical activity and outdoor play for their children's health and development is a primary driver. Technological advancements have made these products more appealing and accessible, with features that enhance both safety and enjoyment.

Additionally, the rising disposable income among families, especially in developing regions, has expanded the market for premium and technologically advanced models. The trend towards smaller families and urban living also means that parents are investing more in high-quality, space-efficient toys.



Furthermore, the growing popularity of eco-friendly and sustainable products has influenced the market, with many manufacturers offering bikes and ride-ons made from recyclable materials and promoting outdoor activity as an environmentally friendly alternative to screen time. These factors collectively ensure a robust growth trajectory for the bikes and ride-ons market, catering to the evolving needs and preferences of modern families.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Manual Pedal & Push Bikes and Ride-Ons segment, which is expected to reach US$17.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8.7%. The Battery-Operated Bikes and Ride-Ons segment is also set to grow at 9.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $4.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12.3% CAGR to reach $6.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Bikes and Ride-Ons Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Bikes and Ride-Ons Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AlphaVector (India) Private Limited (Ninety One), Early Rider Ltd., Fuji Bikes, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $17.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $32.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Bikes and Ride-Ons - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Popularity of Outdoor Recreational Activities Spurs Demand

Advances in E-Bike Technologies Drive Market Growth

Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Transportation Generates Opportunities

Growth in the Youth and Kids Segment Strengthens Business Case for Ride-Ons

Technological Innovations in Battery and Motor Systems Propel Market Trends

Increasing Adoption of Smart and Connected Bikes Drives Market Growth

Expansion of Bike-Sharing Programs Sustains Market Demand

Collaboration Between Bike Manufacturers and Tech Companies Strengthens Market

Increasing Investment in Cycling Infrastructure Generates Market Opportunities

Rising Popularity of Adventure and Mountain Biking Drives Adoption

Advances in Safety and Comfort Features Propel Market Trends

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 86 Featured):

AlphaVector (India) Private Limited (Ninety One)

Early Rider Ltd.

Fuji Bikes

Hero Cycles

JAKKS Pacific Inc.

Little Riders Australia

Little Tikes

Mattel Inc.

Mekashi Toys Pvt. Ltd.

Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

Peg Perego SpA

Razor USA LLC

Tripple Ess Toys Pvt. Ltd.

Woom GmbH

YBIKE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rko0xl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment