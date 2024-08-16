Ninepoint Partners Files for New Active Energy and Energy Income ETFs

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Investments LLC (“Tidal” or the “Adviser”), a leading name in the US ETF industry, and Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint” or the “Sub-advisor”), one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms, last week filed an initial registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for two new actively managed energy exchange traded funds (ETFs): Ninepoint Energy ETF and Ninepoint Energy Income ETF.



As disclosed in the initial registration statement, the objective of the Ninepoint Energy ETF will be to seek long-term growth of capital. It will invest primarily in the equity securities of companies worldwide that are involved directly or indirectly in the exploration, development, production and/or distribution of oil, gas, coal, or uranium and other related activities in the energy and resource sector (“Energy Companies”).

The objective of the Ninepoint Energy Income ETF will be to seek income and capital appreciation. It will invest primarily in the equity securities of companies that are involved directly or indirectly in the exploration, development, production and/or distribution of oil, gas, coal, or uranium and other related activities in the energy and resource sector (“Energy Companies”). The Fund will invest primarily in energy companies located in North America. To seek to generate yield and support a target annual income distribution level, the Fund writes covered call options (the “Covered Call Strategy”). In addition, the Fund may hold cash and cash equivalents, and use forward foreign currency contracts to seek to hedge against foreign currency risk.

For more information on each of the Funds’ principal investment strategy please refer to the initial registration statement.

“We are thrilled to partner with Tidal as we embark on this new venture and introduce our innovative funds to the U.S. market,” said James Fox, Co-CEO and Managing Partner, Ninepoint Partners.” This filing represents a significant milestone for Ninepoint, and we look forward to building strong relationships and contributing to the growth of the financial landscape in the United States.”

A registration statement containing a preliminary prospectus (and statement of additional information) relating to the shares of the Ninepoint ETFs has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet been declared effective. Information contained herein is subject to completion or amendment. Shares of the ETF may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. The information contained in the prospectus (and statement of additional information) is not complete and may be changed.

This communication is not an offer to sell this security and is not a solicitation to buy this security in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of an ETF before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the ETF and should be read carefully before investing.

Ninepoint Partners ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC in United States. Foreside is not affiliated with Ninepoint Partners LP. The new ETFs discussed in this press release will be sub-advised by Ninepoint Partners LP.

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or for inquiries regarding the offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

BEFORE INVESTING YOU SHOULD CAREFULLY CONSIDER THE FUND’S INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES AND EXPENSES. THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION IS IN THE PROSPECTUS, A COPY OF WHICH MAY BE OBTAINED FROM

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1722388/000199937124009651/ninepoint-485apos_080624.htm

INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS SUBJECT TO COMPLETION OR AMENDMENT. A REGISTRATION STATEMENT RELATING TO THESE SECURITIES HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION BUT HAS NOT YET BECOME EFFECTIVE. THESE SECURITIES MAY NOT BE SOLD NOR MAY OFFERS TO BUY BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO THE TIME THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT BECOMES EFFECTIVE. THIS COMMUNICATION SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO BUY OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY SALE OF THESE SECURITIES IN ANY STATE IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL PRIOR TO REGISTRATION OR QUALIFICATION UNDER SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY SUCH STATE.

AN INDICATION OF INTEREST IN RESPONSE TO THIS ADVERTISEMENT WILL INVOLVE NO OBLIGATION OR COMMITMENT OF ANY KIND.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Energy Sector Risk. Energy markets can be significantly affected by fluctuations in energy prices and the supply and demand of energy fuels.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes.

Concentration Risk. The Fund’s investments will be concentrated in energy-related industries. As a result, the value of Shares may rise and fall more than the value of shares that invest in securities of companies in a broader range of industries.

Foreign Securities Risk. Investments in securities or other instruments of non-U.S. issuers involve certain risks not involved in domestic investments and may experience more rapid and extreme changes in value than investments in securities of U.S. companies.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with limited operating history. As a result, prospective investors have a limited track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is “non-diversified,” it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund.

