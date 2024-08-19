Heavy-Duty Trucks On-board Diagnostics System Strategic Business Report 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heavy-Duty Trucks On-board Diagnostics System - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Heavy-Duty Trucks On-board Diagnostics System was valued at an estimated US$472 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$540.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2% from 2023 to 2030.



The growth in the heavy-duty truck OBD system market is driven by several factors, including stringent environmental regulations, the increased complexity of truck engines and electronic systems, and the growing emphasis on operational efficiency within the transportation industry. Regulations such as the Euro VI and US EPA standards mandate the use of OBD systems to monitor emissions and engine performance, pushing manufacturers to innovate and integrate these systems into all new vehicles.

Additionally, as engines and vehicle systems become more complex, the need for sophisticated diagnostics tools that can interpret advanced electronic signals and alert drivers and technicians to potential issues becomes crucial.



The drive for greater operational efficiency and reduced downtime in logistics also compels fleet operators to adopt OBD systems that can provide detailed analytics and predictive insights, ensuring fleet vehicles are running at optimal performance levels. These drivers collectively fuel the demand and continuous development in the OBD system market for heavy-duty trucks.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Class 8 Vehicles segment, which is expected to reach US$389.3 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.1%. The Class 7 Vehicles segment is also set to grow at 1.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $128.6 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.1% CAGR to reach $105.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

How is the Global Heavy-Duty Trucks On-board Diagnostics System Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Autel Intelligent Technology Corp., Ltd., AVL DiTEST GmbH, Bosch Automotive Service Solutions LLC (Bosch Diagnostics), and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $472 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $540.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.0% Regions Covered Global





Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Heavy-Duty Trucks On-board Diagnostics System - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Autel Intelligent Technology Corp., Ltd.

AVL DiTEST GmbH

Bosch Automotive Service Solutions LLC (Bosch Diagnostics)

Continental Automotive Technologies GmbH

Cummins, Inc.

Detroit Diesel Corporation

iCarsoft Technology Inc.

iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

OBD Solutions

Snap One LLC

Vector Informatik GmbH

Stringent Emission Regulations Propel Adoption of Advanced On-board Diagnostics

Increasing Demand for Fuel Efficiency Strengthens Market for On-board Diagnostics

Expansion of Electric and Hybrid Trucks Amplifies Need for Specialized Diagnostics

Growing Focus on Vehicle Uptime Drives Adoption of Predictive Maintenance Technologies

Global Expansion of Logistics and Transportation Spurs Need for Robust Diagnostic Solutions

Shift Towards Autonomous Trucks Influences Diagnostic System Technologies

Cloud-Based Analytics Revolutionize Truck Diagnostics

Rise of Smart Cities and Connected Roads Enhances Utility of On-board Diagnostics

Integration of IoT in Heavy-Duty Vehicles Throws the Spotlight On Real-Time Monitoring

World Heavy-Duty Trucks On-board Diagnostics System Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy-Duty Trucks On-board Diagnostics System by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Heavy-Duty Trucks On-board Diagnostics System by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Heavy-Duty Trucks On-board Diagnostics System by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Class 8 Vehicles by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Class 8 Vehicles by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Class 8 Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Class 7 Vehicles by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Class 7 Vehicles by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Class 7 Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

