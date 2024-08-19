Dark Fiber Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Importance of Scalability and Flexibility in Network Design Drives Focus

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dark Fiber - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Dark Fiber is estimated at US$6.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$13.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the dark fiber market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for high-speed data services, the expansion of fiber-optic technology, and strategic expansions by key market players into underserved areas. Technology-related drivers include advances in fiber-optic technology itself, such as improvements in fiber cable design and the development of more efficient and powerful optical transceivers.

These innovations enhance the performance and reduce the operational costs of networks using dark fiber. From the end-use perspective, there is a rising trend of data-heavy applications in sectors such as telemedicine, remote work, online learning, and cloud computing, all of which require robust, high-bandwidth connections.

Additionally, consumer behavior has shifted towards greater consumption of streaming services, online gaming, and IoT (Internet of Things) deployments, further propelling the need for extensive and reliable network infrastructure. These growth drivers collectively underscore the expanding role and importance of dark fiber in the modern digital landscape.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Dark Fiber Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Dark Fiber Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Single Mode Fiber segment, which is expected to reach US$8.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 11.7%. The Multi-Mode Fiber segment is also set to grow at 9.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 15.0% CAGR to reach $2.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AT&T, Inc., Bandwidth IG, Consolidated Communications, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 372 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Dark Fiber - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Data Traffic Drives Demand for Dark Fiber Networks

Dark Fiber Emerges as a Hot Commodity for Data Centers

Competitive Pressure Drives Adoption of Dark Fiber in Telecom

Urbanization and Smart City Initiatives Propel Dark Fiber Infrastructure

Expansion of Rural Connectivity Drives Market Opportunities

Importance of Scalability and Flexibility in Network Design Drive Focus on Dark Fiber

Cybersecurity Measures Crucial for Dark Fiber Networks

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 36 Featured)

AT&T, Inc.

Bandwidth IG

Consolidated Communications

Crown Castle, Inc.

Dobson Fiber

EXA Infrastructure

FirstLight

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc.

GlobalConnect Group (GlobalConnect Carrier)

Lumen Technologies, Inc.

Sorrento Networks International Inc.

Sterlite Power

Verizon Communications Inc

Windstream Intellectual Property Services, LLC (Windstream Wholesale)

Zayo Group, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/abgg14

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment