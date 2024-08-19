Europe Doors and Windows Industry Outlook Report 2024: A $71.05 Billion Market by 2029 - Rise of Customization, Focus on Aesthetics, Increasing Demand for Energy Efficiency, Demand for Colored UPVC

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Doors and Windows Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Doors and Windows Market was valued at USD 58.75 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 71.05 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 3.22%.

The European doors and windows market is highly fragmented, with over 5,000 manufacturers across major markets. The market has long been steered by customer demand. The key players in the Europe doors and windows market are JELD-WEN, Internorm, Inwido, and VKR Group.

Furthermore, following the regional trend for energy conservation, vendors are integrating high-efficiency doors and windows in their product portfolios, which enables consumers to improve the thermal efficiency of their dwellings and thereby save on energy expenses, causing innovations and investments in the market to incline toward this direction.

On a broader level, the European market saw developments across zones, with some spilling over to the local level and allowing vendors to create some degree of pull demand for new and innovative products. Vendors try to keep up with the ongoing market trends and have readied themselves to cater to local and national markets.

The Europe doors and windows market is mainly driven by their installation in new non-residential buildings or by renovating or replacing existing structures. Countries like Germany, France, the UK, and the Nordics are making it common practice to implement fire-rated doors and windows in all commercial buildings. In line with innovations taking center stage, doors and windows made with fiberglass have gained popularity in the market. Rapidly developing infrastructure and construction output drive the growth of the doors and windows market in emerging markets in Central and Eastern Europe. However, fluctuating raw material prices can be a primary challenge for the market's growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, there is a high demand for doors and windows with multiple glazed options and variants that promise high thermal efficiency by eliminating heat loss through building doors and windows. As a step toward meeting energy targets, EU member states have attempted to adopt unconventional energy conservation methods, particularly for harnessing solar energy and reducing total heat loss from buildings. The government has aimed to improve the energy performance of buildings in the region.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Sustainability and Energy Efficiency



The doors and windows industry has significantly reduced its environmental footprint by adopting sustainable practices. A key initiative is using recycled materials, such as wood, aluminum, and composites, to manufacture eco-friendly doors and windows. Additionally, there has been a notable rise in the adoption of energy-efficient glazing solutions, including triple-pane and vacuum-insulated glazing units. These advanced technologies provide excellent thermal performance, reduce noise, and significantly enhance energy efficiency.

Furthermore, sustainability and energy efficiency are now predominant in innovation in the Europe doors and windows market, reflecting a collective dedication to environmental stewardship and resource conservation. Using recycled materials and energy-efficient glazing represents a shift towards comprehensive sustainability, considering both product performance and ecological and social impacts. As these trends progress, they transform the industry, underscoring the significance of sustainable design and construction in fostering a more environmentally responsible future.



Rising Home Improvement Activities



Homeowners are increasingly choosing to renovate and improve their existing properties rather than moving to new ones. This trend is driven by the rising costs of new construction, the desire to personalize existing spaces, and a growing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability. The surge in home improvement activities across the region is expected to continue driving growth in the Europe doors and windows market, affecting both the replacement and new installation segments.

Also, most homes and buildings in the EU are several decades old and require renovation to meet the EU's goal of achieving a zero-emission building stock by 2050. Enhancing Europe's building stock can be supported by independent service hubs that provide property owners and residents with technical advice and funding information for renovations. An EU-funded project developed hubs, known as one-stop shops, in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and Valencia, Spain.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Subdued Market Expansion in Europe



In recent years, the Europe doors and windows market has faced significant challenges originating from economic factors impacting construction activity, particularly in Europe. High interest rates and soaring building costs have reduced demand for new buildings across the region. While ongoing projects and a focus on sustainability have mitigated the decline thus far, clear signs indicate that construction volumes are expected to shrink, posing a challenge for manufacturers and suppliers in the doors & windows market.

Furthermore, the economic landscape, characterized by high interest rates and increased building costs, has dampened demand for new buildings globally. Homebuyers and firms hesitate to invest in new premises due to economic uncertainties and higher construction costs. This reduced demand directly affects the doors and windows market, as fewer new construction projects result in lower requirements for such solutions.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

Who are the key players in the Europe doors and windows market?

What are the significant trends in the Europe doors and windows market?

What is the growth rate of the Europe doors and windows market?

Which region dominates the Europe doors and windows market share?

How big is the European doors and windows market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 514 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $58.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $71.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered Europe



Industry Overview

Emerging Touchless Access Control Technologies

Biophilic Design

Consumer Preferences

Future Outlook of Doors & Windows Market

Value Chain

Overview

Raw Material Suppliers

Manufacturers

Third-Party Distributors/Dealers

Wholesalers/Retailers

End-users

Market Opportunities & Trends

Technological Advances in Door & Window Industry

Increasing Demand for Sustainability and Energy Efficiency

Innovation in Manufacturing Processes

Integration of Photovoltaics in Fenestration

Use of Switchable Smart Glass

Market Growth Enablers

Rising Focus on Aesthetics

Rising Home Improvement Activities

Rise of Customization

Rising Demand for Colored Upvc Windows and Doors

Market Restraints

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Emergence of Market Softening due to Fragmentation

Subdued Market Expansion in Europe

Key Company Profiles

JELD-WEN

Internorm

Inwido

VKR Group

Other Prominent Vendors

Aluplast

Anglian Home Improvement

Arbonia

ASSA ABLOY

Astraseal

Bertrand

Crystal Windows

Deceuninck

dormakaba

Drutex

Eko-Okna

Finstral

Ford Windows

Gartfen

Gealan

GEZE

Gilje

Goran

Gretsch-Unitas

Indigo Products

Josko

Karo

KEYOR

Korzekwa

MALERBA

Masonite

Neuffer Windows + Doors

NorDan

Nusco

Oknoplast

Piva Group

Profel Group

Profine Group

Rawington

REHAU Group

Reynaers Aluminum

Schuco International

Slowinscy

Svenska Fonster

Veka

Weru

Segmentation by Operation

Manual

Doors

Windows

Automatic

Doors

Windows

Segmentation by Installation

Replacement

Doors

Windows

New Construction

Doors

Windows

Segmentation by Material

Plastic & Glass

Doors

Window

Wood

Doors

Windows

Metal

Doors

Windows

Composite

Doors

Windows

Other

Doors

Windows

Segmentation By Type

Interior

Doors

Windows

Exterior

Doors

Windows

Segmentation by End-user

Residential

Doors

Windows

Non-residential

Doors

Windows

Segmentation by Product

Doors

End-user

Type

Material

Installation

Operation

Windows

End-user

Type

Material

Installation

Operation

Segmentation by Geography

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Netherlands

Poland

Nordic Countries

Sweden

Norway

Denmark

Finland

