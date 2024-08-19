New Study Reveals Dynamic Shifts and Emerging Trends in the Global Payment Card Technologies Market

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Payment Card Technologies Market: 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Payment Card Technologies research report provides a detailed evaluation and analysis of the ways in which the payment card is changing; impacting the wider payments industry. This includes the way in which banks and other issues are adjusting their credit card, debit card and prepaid card ranges to use new card types to appeal to different demographics. This includes high-net-worth individuals with premium offerings, and environmentally-minded individuals with sustainably made cards.

The report considers how methods such as contactless technology and metal cards are providing a better customer experience at both payment terminals and online transactions. The research also considers future trends and challenges within the card technology market, such as the need for greater personalisation, competition from other payment types, and intensifying competition for banks.

In addition, the report contains a Competitor Leaderboard; giving readers a comprehensive understanding of the competitive dynamics in this space. The Competitor Leaderboard positions 15 payment card manufacturers; delivering an invaluable resource for stakeholders seeking to understand the competitive landscape in the payment cards market.

The research suite contains a detailed dataset; providing forecasts for payment card adoption, shipments and revenue across a number of different segments.

Collectively, these elements provide a critical tool for understanding this rapidly emerging market outlook; allowing card manufacturers, banks and fintechs to shape their future strategy. This research suite's unparalleled coverage makes it an incredibly useful resource for projecting the future of this highly uncertain market.

Key Features

Market Dynamics: A strategic analysis of the major drivers, challenges, and innovations shaping the adoption and development of the payment card technologies industry, including the shift from offering basic contactless cards to more advanced physical card offerings, the rise of personalisation, and the use of premium features to attract high net worth customers.

A strategic analysis of the major drivers, challenges, and innovations shaping the adoption and development of the payment card technologies industry, including the shift from offering basic contactless cards to more advanced physical card offerings, the rise of personalisation, and the use of premium features to attract high net worth customers. Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and findings within the payment card technology market, accompanied by strategic recommendations for stakeholders, such as card manufacturers, card networks, banks, credit card companies, fintechs and other card issuers.

In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and findings within the payment card technology market, accompanied by strategic recommendations for stakeholders, such as card manufacturers, card networks, banks, credit card companies, fintechs and other card issuers. Benchmark Industry Forecasts: Includes forecasts for the total number of payment cards in circulation, annual shipments and spend, split by different card types. This data is split by 8 key forecast regions and 60 countries.

Includes forecasts for the total number of payment cards in circulation, annual shipments and spend, split by different card types. This data is split by 8 key forecast regions and 60 countries. The Competitor Leaderboard: Key player capability and capacity assessment for 15 card manufacturers, via the Competitor Leaderboard.

Market Data & Forecasts

The market-leading research suite for Payment Card Technologies includes access to the full set of forecast data of 37 tables and over 15,200 datapoints. Metrics in the research suite include:

Number of Payment Cards in Service

Payment Card Shipments

Payment Card Technology Spend

The data is split by the following types of cards:

Metal cards

Biometric cards

LED-equipped cards

Dynamic CVV cards

Standard contactless cards

The forecast also includes the number of cards that will feature sustainable materials.

The Interactive Forecast Excel contains the following functionality:

Statistics Analysis: Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics; displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard.

Country Data Tool: This tool lets users look at metrics for all regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via a search bar.

Country Comparison Tool: Users can select and compare specific countries. The ability to export graphs is included in this tool.

What-if Analysis: Here, users can compare forecast metrics against their own assumptions, via 5 interactive scenarios.

This report examines the Payment Card Technologies landscape in detail; assessing current trends and factors shaping the market, such as the growing shift to offering varied card types, the need to personalise card offerings, and the impact of competition from other payment mechanisms for card issuers.

The report delivers comprehensive analysis of the strategic opportunities for card manufacturers; addressing key verticals, developing challenges, and how stakeholders should navigate these.

Companies Featured

allpay cards

CompoSecure

CPI Card Group

Dzcard

Eastcompeace

Fingerprints

G+D

Goldpac

IDEMIA

Kona I

Perfect Plastic

Thales

Toppan Gravity

Valid

Watchdata

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kwoq00

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.