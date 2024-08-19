U.S. Maternal Supplements Market Report 2024-2029: A $2.98 Billion Industry Influenced by Rise in Popularity of Prebiotics and Probiotics and Growing Concerns About Adverse Effects

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Maternal Supplements Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Maternal Supplements Market was valued at USD 2.59 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 2.98 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 2.37%

The U.S. maternal supplements market report consists of exclusive data on 26 vendors. The U.S. maternal supplements market is highly competitive with many players. The number of smaller and niche players in this market is growing significantly. Niche players often focus on a specific type of product. Companies in this market are continuously innovating to develop better and new products. It includes new dosage forms, new ingredients, and new flavors. With the rising competition among companies, the market is very price-competitive. This can lower the prices for consumers. The companies have to face profit margin pressure.





Growing Concern About Maternal Mental Health



The trend of growing concern about maternal mental health is primarily driven by increasing awareness about the importance of mental well-being during pregnancy and the postpartum period. Maternal mental health has gained significant attention due to its profound impact on both maternal and child health outcomes.

Numerous research studies have highlighted the prevalence and consequences of maternal mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, and postpartum depression. This scientific evidence has emphasized the need for interventions and support, including the use of maternal supplements to address nutritional deficiencies associated with mental health disorders. According to AHA, 1 in 5 women have maternal mental health disorders, which are the most common complications of pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period. These disorders include depression, anxiety, and drug use disorders.



Rise in Popularity of Prebiotic and Probiotic Supplements



The rise in the pre- & probiotic supplements has seen significant growth among maternal women in every stage. Pregnancy can sometimes lead to digestive discomfort, such as constipation, bloating, and indigestion due to hormonal changes. Prebiotics and probiotics support gut health by promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria, aiding digestion, and alleviating these discomforts. Additionally, pregnant women are more susceptible to infections due to changes in their immune system.



Growing Concerns About Health Issues in Pregnant Women



Growing concerns about health issues in pregnant women have contributed to the growth of the maternal supplements market in the U.S. Pregnant women often face various health challenges, and the use of supplements can help address these issues. Pregnancy often causes fatigue and low energy levels due to hormonal changes, increased metabolic demands, and physical discomfort. Thus, maternal supplements play a vital role in overcoming deficiencies and other hormonal disturbances. Gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) is a type of diabetes that develops during pregnancy, which leads to complications for both the mother and the baby.

Certain supplements, such as chromium, magnesium, and omega-3 fatty acids, may help regulate blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of GDM. Preterm birth and low birth weight are significant contributors to neonatal morbidity and mortality. In 2022, preterm birth affected approximately 1 out of every 10 infants born in the United States. The preterm birth rate fell 1% in 2022 to 10.4%, following a 4% increase from 2020 to 2021. Adequate maternal nutrition, including supplementation with key nutrients, may help reduce the risk of preterm birth and low birth weight.



MARKET RESTRAINTS

Concerns About Adverse Effects of Supplements



Concerns about the adverse effects of supplements for pregnant women stem from the potential risks associated with certain ingredients, dosage levels, and interactions with medications. High doses of certain vitamins and minerals, such as vitamins A, E, and iron, can risk fetal development and maternal health. Excessive vitamin A intake, for instance, has been linked to congenital disabilities, while excessive iron intake may lead to gastrointestinal discomfort and toxicity.

Additionally, herbal supplements like ginseng and echinacea may have unknown effects on pregnancy outcomes and should be used with caution. It is suggested to pregnant women to avoid prenatal multivitamins if they have allergies or specific medical conditions such as cirrhosis of the liver, vitamin B12 deficiency, iron overload disorders like hemochromatosis or hemosiderosis, Wilson's disease, or hemolytic anemia. These conditions may interact with the components of prenatal multivitamins and could worsen health conditions or cause adverse effects.



INSIGHT BY STAGE TYPE



The U.S. maternal supplements market by stage type is segmented into prenatal and postnatal. The prenatal segment dominated with the largest share in 2023. Prenatal supplements are taken during pregnancy to ensure the mother and the developing fetus receive adequate nutrients. Pregnancy places increased demands on the mother's body, and inadequate nutrition during this time can lead to maternal health complications. Healthcare professionals, such as obstetricians and gynecologists, commonly advise pregnant women to take prenatal supplements as a precautionary measure to guarantee the sufficient intake of vital nutrients throughout pregnancy, thus helping segmental growth.

INSIGHT BY PRODUCT TYPE



The U.S. maternal supplements market by product type is categorized into vitamins & minerals, omega-3 fatty acids, pre & probiotics, and others. The pre & probiotics segment showcases the highest growth during the forecast period. The rise in popularity of probiotics results from numerous factors associated with the benefits of probiotic supplements in pregnancy, helping the segment's growth. Pregnancy can often lead to digestive issues such as constipation, bloating, and indigestion due to hormonal changes and the growing uterus putting pressure on the digestive organs. Probiotic supplements can help alleviate these symptoms and support overall digestive health during pregnancy.

INSIGHT BY DOSAGE FORM TYPE



The capsules and softgels hold the major share of the U.S. maternal supplements market. The demand for maternal supplements has experienced a significant uptick, and the preference for capsules and softgels has also increased. This surge can be attributed to several factors, including convenience, enhanced absorption rates, wide availability, and the growing awareness of the importance of maternal health during pregnancy. Capsules and softgels can be easily swallowed with water, catering to the convenience needs of expectant mothers with busy schedules.

INSIGHT BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The web-based/online retailers segment shows significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period. Online retailers have emerged as key players in the maternal supplements market in the USA, offering a convenient platform for mothers and caregivers to access a diverse range of products for their health needs. These digital platforms offer unparalleled convenience and accessibility, allowing consumers to browse and purchase maternal supplements from the comfort of their homes, eliminating the need for physical store visits.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 78 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.3% Regions Covered United States



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



