Automatic Checkweighers Market to Reach $701.6 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 9.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automatic Checkweighers Market by Type (In-Motion Checkweighers, Static Checkweighers and Combination Checkweighers), Technology (X-ray Checkweighers and Checkweighers with Metal Detection), End Use (Food and Beverage Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Packaging Industry and Automotive Industry): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the automatic checkweighers market was valued at $323.4 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $701.6 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The increasing popularity of smart factories in various industries is a key driver for the rising demand for automatic check weighers. Several automatic check weigher manufacturers are incorporating conveyor systems to enhance operational efficiency. Moreover, some manufacturing companies are integrating automotive checkweighers with smart packaging robotic systems to verify the quantity of packaged products right after the packaging process. These advancements have significantly contributed to the growth of the automatic checkweigher market. Additionally, strict regulations and large fines imposed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on manufacturing companies in the U.S. are also fueling the market growth of the automatic check weigher industry.

Report coverage & details:

The in-motion checkweighers segment to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period.



Based on the Type, the in-motion checkweighers segment held the highest market share in 2023. The popularity of in-motion checkweighers is on the rise in various sectors as they boost operational efficiency, guarantee compliance with regulations, and elevate quality control. These devices enable continuous weighing of products without interrupting the production process, leading to enhanced throughput and minimized downtime. Sectors such as food, pharmaceuticals, and beverages count on in-motion checkweighers to uphold strict regulatory requirements for product weight precision. In addition, enhancement in sensor technology, data processing capabilities, and automation integration have enhanced its attractiveness, positioning them as flexible solutions for various manufacturing requirements. With businesses placing a premium on efficiency and quality in its production operations, the popularity of in-motion checkweighers is projected to rise steadily.

The X-ray checkweighers segment is likely to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period.

Based on the Technology, the X-ray checkweighers segment held the highest market share in 2023. X-ray checkweighers systems are essential for improving product safety through the detection of foreign objects such as metal, glass, and bone contaminants. This is particularly important in industries including food and pharmaceuticals where adherence to strict regulations is crucial. In addition to safety, X-ray checkweighers also play a key role in quality assurance by identifying packaging defects, ensuring proper fill levels, and detecting damaged or missing items. Their flexibility enables them to work with various product types and packaging materials, making them indispensable in food processing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and other industries.

The food and beverage industry segment to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period.

Based on the End Use, the food and beverage industry segment held the highest market share in 2023. Stringent regulations on product weight accuracy and labeling demand precise measurement during production, which is effectively managed by automatic checkweighers. In addition, these tools are essential for quality control as they identify underweight or overweight items, guaranteeing uniform product quality and reducing waste. Automating weighing procedures boosts operational efficiency by cutting down on manual work, accelerating production timelines, and decreasing human errors. Cutting-edge functionalities such as live data tracking, data analysis, and integration with central control systems facilitate preventive maintenance and enhance operational productivity. Their adaptability allows for a wide range of uses in the food and beverage sector, spanning from individual products to large-scale operations including bottling, canning, and packaging.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period.

Based on the region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2023. Manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific region are increasingly investing in advanced inspection technologies such as automatic checkweighers owing to the growing focus on food safety and hygiene standards. These cutting-edge systems not only identify products that are underweight or overweight but also play an important role in reducing waste and enhancing production processes.

Furthermore, the surge in the automatic check weigher's popularity can be attributed to the rising need in the food and beverage sector driven by the expanding population. For instance, by 2025-26, the food processing sector in India is projected to achieve a staggering value of $535 billion, making it one of the largest in the world. The automatic checkweighers market has witnessed significant technological advancements, including improved speed, accuracy, and seamless integration with other equipment on the production line, making them even more attractive to manufacturers.

Players: -

Minebea Intec GmbH

Anritsu Corporation

Cardinal

Espera-Werke

Hardy Process Solutions, Inc.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Wipotec-Ocs GmbH

Bosch Packaging Technology

Yamato Scale Co. Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global automatic checkweighers market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

